Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru’s BBMP prepares combat strategy to curb spread of Dengue cases in Silicon City

    Bengaluru is tackling a Dengue fever surge with swift action by BBMP. A door-to-door survey initiative targets mosquito breeding sites amid concerns over waterlogging and awareness gaps. Teams visit 14 lakh households weekly, emphasizing cleanliness and symptom awareness. Health officials stress early detection and treatment. BBMP urges volunteers for community involvement in prevention efforts.

    Bengaluru's BBMP prepares combat strategy to curb spread of Dengue cases in Silicon City vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Bengaluru is now grappling with a surge in Dengue fever cases. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has swiftly moved into action to curb the spread of this mosquito-borne disease across the city, particularly in Silicon City.

    In response to the alarming rise in Dengue cases, BBMP officials have launched a comprehensive door-to-door survey initiative aimed at identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites. This initiative comes amidst concerns over waterlogging and inadequate awareness about Dengue prevention among residents.

    Dengue cases rise in Bengaluru: Tips for healthy platelet count

    The corporation is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to combat the Dengue outbreak. Teams comprising health inspectors, ASHA workers, ANMs, and link workers have been deployed across zones to visit approximately 14 lakh households weekly.

    The survey focuses on identifying stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed, while also raising awareness about Dengue symptoms and precautionary measures. Health officials emphasize the importance of maintaining cleanliness and ensuring that water does not accumulate in open containers or unused items like flower pots and tyres.

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July

    "Dengue fever, characterized by symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, and body rashes, can escalate quickly into severe forms," explained health minister Dr Rajesh, highlighting the need for early detection and treatment at primary health centres.

    To bolster their efforts, BBMP has enlisted the support of Nursing College students and NSS volunteers, who play a crucial role in conducting surveys and spreading awareness among vulnerable populations like children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

    Dengue cases rise in Bengaluru: Over 1,000 infected in 20 days; BBMP chief Tushar Girinath among victims

    "The key to controlling Dengue lies in community participation and proactive measures," urged the BBMP Commissioner, stressing the importance of collective action in preventing outbreaks.

    Moving forward, BBMP officials plan to continue their weekly visits and monitor the effectiveness of their interventions closely. They encourage residents to cooperate fully with the survey teams and to promptly report any Dengue-like symptoms or potential mosquito breeding sites.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1763 Karnataka villages face risk of flooding: What is disaster management's response?

    1763 Karnataka villages face risk of flooding: What is disaster management's response?

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert

    BESCOM continues power cuts across Bengaluru for a week; THESE areas affected today vkp

    BESCOM continues power cuts across Bengaluru for a week; THESE areas affected today

    Coastal Karnataka braces for hefty rainfall: Red alert issued, 7-day downpour predicted vkp

    Coastal Karnataka braces for hefty rainfall: Red alert issued, 7-day downpour predicted

    Karnataka: 13 killed in road accident as TT collides with lorry in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: 13 killed in road accident as TT collides with lorry in Haveri

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer; is 'fully committed to overcome this' ATG

    BREAKING: Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer; is 'fully committed to overcome this'

    Did Shilpa Shetty marry Raj Kundra for money? Actress reacts RKK

    Did Shilpa Shetty marry Raj Kundra for money? Actress reacts

    Uttarakhand government set to study 13 Glacial lakes during monsoon ATG

    Uttarakhand government set to study 13 Glacial lakes during monsoon

    Maldives minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem suspended amid allegations of 'black magic' on President AJR

    Maldives minister Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem suspended amid allegations of 'black magic' on President

    Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana UGLY breakup: Bigg Boss 13 stars parted ways over religious beliefs RBA

    Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana UGLY breakup: Bigg Boss 13 stars parted ways over religious beliefs

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon