Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana UGLY breakup: Bigg Boss 13 stars parted ways over religious beliefs

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love. They dated for four years until announcing their split in December 2023. An insider revealed that it was ugly and messy.

Months after Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's split, a source has disclosed that it was ugly and messy. According to a source close to the Bigg Boss 13 stars, the two split due to religious differences. According to the insider, Himanshi is "sensitive" and avoids discussing the topic.

"It was quite messy. The cause was their faith, which became nasty in the end. Himanshi is still quite sensitive over the subject and avoids discussing it. She didn't even react to his mysterious female photo. "It took her a while to move on," the person stated.

It further stated that a reunion between Khurana and Riaz is improbable. “She doesn’t want to get back with him again. There is no turning back, and even if she decides to get involved with someone romantically in the future, it will not be Asim,” the insider added.

Also Read: Pill trailer OUT: Ritesh Deshmukh takes the audiences into the world of Pharma scam

The report also claimed that the actress wants to remain single and concentrate on work. “She is and wants to stay single presently, and focus on work now. Himanshi has signed an OTT film and is working on that right now. It is her top priority currently. The aim is to do better professionally and dating can happen later,” the insider shared.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love. They dated for four years until announcing their split in December 2023.

Also Read: 'Kalki 2898 AD' fever on: 7 other Indian sci-fi movies you must see

“YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. We request you to respect our privacy,” Himanshi said in a statement.

Later, Asim acknowledged the separation in a message on his X account, revealing that they parted ways due to religious disagreements. “Yes, Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy,” he wrote.

In May of this year, Asim Riaz posted a romantic shot on Instagram with a mystery girl. A girl may be seen laying on Asim's shoulder in the photo. "Life goes on," Asim said in the post, leaving everyone wondering if he'd found love again.

Latest Videos