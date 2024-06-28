Did Shilpa Shetty marry Raj Kundra for money? Actress reacts

Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009, and their relationship has grown stronger with each passing day.
The couple is blessed with two gorgeous children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra.
When Shilpa decided to marry Raj, she was heavily chastised for going after his money.
Despite the criticism, the actress, who was one of the top stars at the time, broke many hearts when she married Raj.
Shilpa stated, "Raj, when I married him, was believed to be the 108th youngest or richest British Indian, apparently back when you Googled him, which is fantastic.
"People should Google Shilpa Shetty I was also very rich back then and I am richer today. When you're a successful woman, you want to have a man who's not going to feel insecure."