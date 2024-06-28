 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Did Shilpa Shetty marry Raj Kundra for money? Actress reacts

Image credits: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009, and their relationship has grown stronger with each passing day. 

Image credits: social media

The couple is blessed with two gorgeous children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. 

Image credits: social media

When Shilpa decided to marry Raj, she was heavily chastised for going after his money.

Image credits: Instagram

Despite the criticism, the actress, who was one of the top stars at the time, broke many hearts when she married Raj.

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa stated, "Raj, when I married him, was believed to be the 108th youngest or richest British Indian, apparently back when you Googled him, which is fantastic.

Image credits: Instagram

"People should Google Shilpa Shetty I was also very rich back then and I am richer today. When you're a successful woman, you want to have a man who's not going to feel insecure."

Image credits: Instagram/Shilpa Shetty
