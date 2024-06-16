Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Four individuals have been arrested by Madukarai police in connection with an attack on four Malayalis traveling from Bengaluru to Kochi. The victims, returning with office equipment, were assaulted by a masked gang wielding sharp weapons at a traffic signal on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near L&T bypass.

    Kochi: Four members of a masked gang have been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for attempting to rob four Malayalis traveling from Bengaluru to Kochi. The gang, arriving in three cars, assaulted the victims' vehicle on the Salem-Kochi National Highway near L&T bypass at Madukarai near Coimbatore. The victims, natives of Pattimattom named Aslam, Siddique, Charlse Reji, and two colleagues, were returning from Bengaluru after purchasing computers for their office when the attack took place.

    They reported that the gang assaulted them when they stopped at a traffic signal. Despite the assailants wielding sharp weapons, the victims managed to escape by speeding away in their car. They subsequently went to the Madukarai police station and filed a complaint. The attack was recorded by the car's dashcam.

    The Madukarai police have apprehended Sivadas (29) and Ramesh Babu (27) from Chittoor, as well as Vishnu (28) and Mallappally Ajay Kumar (24) from Kunnathupalayam, in relation to the attack.
     

