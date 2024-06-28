Karnataka: 13 killed in road accident as TT collides with lorry in Haveri

Thirteen people, including two children, tragically died early Friday on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway when their Tempo Traveller crashed into a parked lorry near Gundenahalli Cross. The victims, residents of Emmihatti village, were returning from Chincholli Mayamma in Kalaburagi district. Fire department personnel are working to retrieve bodies from the wreckage.

In a tragic incident on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, 13 people lost their lives early Friday morning when a Tempo Traveller (TT) vehicle crashed into a parked lorry near Gundenahalli Cross in Badagi Taluk.

The victims are identified as:

Parasuram (45), Bhagya (40), Nagesh (50), Vishalakshi (50), Subhadra Bhai (65), Punya (50), Manjula Bhai (57), Adarsh (23, the driver), Manasa (24), Rupa (40), Manjula (50), a 4-year-old child (name yet to be found), a 6-year-old child (name yet to be found).

The TT vehicle was severely damaged after the collision, with bodies found inside the vehicle. Fire department personnel are currently working to remove the bodies trapped in the wreckage.

Police are investigating the background of the deceased, who was resident of Emmihatti village near Hole Honnur in Bhadravati Taluk of Shivamogga district. The group was returning to their native village after visiting Chincholli Mayamma in Kalaburagi district when the accident occurred.

Latest Videos