    BREAKING: Actress Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer; is 'fully committed to overcome this'

    Actress Hina Khan shared a shocking update on her Instagram, revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, which has deeply affected her fans

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Actress Hina Khan surprised her fans by announcing on Instagram that she is battling stage 3 breast cancer. Known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she shared the news on Friday, assuring everyone of her determination to overcome the challenge. In a statement on her Instagram handle, she stated that she wanted to share important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for her. She mentioned that she has been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, she reassured everyone that she is doing well, and she is strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. She mentioned that her treatment has begun and expressed readiness to fight through this difficult time.

    Requesting privacy during this tough phase, she added that she kindly asks for respect and privacy during this time. She deeply appreciated everyone's love, strength, and blessings. She also sought supportive messages from her fans, mentioning that their personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to her as she navigates this journey. She, along with her family and loved ones, remained focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, she believed she would overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. She asked everyone to please send their prayers, blessings, and love.

    Hina Khan is a prominent figure in Indian television, having starred in iconic shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Naagin 5. She has also appeared on reality shows such as Bigg Boss 11 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 1:02 PM IST
