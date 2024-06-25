Dengue cases rise in Bengaluru: Over 1,000 infected in 20 days; BBMP chief Tushar Girinath among victims

Bengaluru faces a dengue surge, with over 1,000 cases in 20 days, attributed to weather extremes and construction-related water stagnation. Continuous surveys and increased testing have heightened detection. The health department is fogging and raising awareness to combat the spread, with Mahadevpura and eastern zones most affected. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath is also diagnosed.

Bengaluru is grappling with a surge in dengue fever cases, with more than 1,000 people affected in just 20 days. The rise in cases has caused widespread anxiety among residents, compounded by an increase in viral fever cases.

Doctors attribute the spike in dengue and other infectious diseases to weather extremes, such as lack of rain and cold winds. BBMP medical officers reported that the number of checks this year has quadrupled compared to last year. The continuous fever survey has also contributed to the higher detection of cases.



In the first six months of this year, 2,457 dengue cases have been reported under BBMP, compared to 1,272 cases last year. Notably, from June 1 to June 20 alone, 1,246 cases have been registered. Additionally, since January, 109 people have been diagnosed with chikungunya and five with malaria. Over 1,500 people have been affected by viral fevers, including colds and coughs.

The Mahadevpura and eastern zones have seen the highest number of dengue cases, while chikungunya is most prevalent in the southern zone. Construction work in these areas often leads to water stagnation, creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. BBMP Chief Health Officer Syed Madani noted that this is a significant factor in the spread of dengue. In the first six months of last year, 1,009 dengue tests were conducted by the BBMP. This year, the number has increased by 75%, with 4,063 tests carried out. Consequently, the percentage of positive dengue cases has risen by 40%.

Continuous fever surveys are being conducted, and suspected cases are being tested for dengue. In response, the health department has implemented measures such as fogging to prevent mosquito larvae and raising awareness about preventing water stagnation around homes.



The fear of chikungunya is also present, with 224 people tested and 109 confirmed cases this year. The southern zone has reported 95 of these cases. Additionally, many people are suffering from common fevers and colds that last for three to four days. Dengue patients are being treated at Victoria, Bowring, KG General, and other hospitals in the city. Most patients' health is under control, according to health department officials, who assure that all necessary measures are being taken.

Adding to the concern, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath (IAS) has also been diagnosed with dengue. He had been suffering from fever for the past three days, and his blood sample confirmed the dengue diagnosis. He is currently receiving treatment at home.



Dengue cases (by zone): June 1 - June 20

- Bommanahalli: 113

- Dasarahalli: 6

- East: 236

- Mahadevpura: 328

- R.R. Nagar: 83

- South: 113

- West: 77

- Yelahanka: 90

Total - 1,046 cases

The health department continues to monitor the situation and urges residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of dengue and other infectious diseases.

