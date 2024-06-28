Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert

    Heavy rains in Karnataka's coastal and hilly districts have caused river levels to surge, raising concerns about flooding. The Western Ghats region has experienced substantial rainfall, leading to increased water levels in rivers like Kumaradhara, Kaveri, Tunga, Lakshmana Thirtha, and Suvarna. Evacuations are underway in Dakshina Kannada due to coastal damage, with three fatalities reported.

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    In Karnataka, heavy rains persist in coastal and hilly districts, causing a surge in river levels and prompting fears of flooding. The Western Ghats region has experienced substantial rainfall, leading to a notable rise in water levels in several rivers including Kumaradhara, Kaveri, Tunga, Lakshmana Thirtha, and Suvarna.

    Coastal damage and evacuations:

    The impact of the heavy rains has exacerbated coastal damage, forcing authorities to evacuate residents from vulnerable homes. In Dakshina Kannada, the situation turned tragic with three additional fatalities reported due to rain-related incidents. As a precautionary measure, schools in Dakshina Kannada will remain closed on Friday due to the anticipated continuation of heavy rainfall along the coast.

    Rise in river levels:

    The downpour in the Western Ghats has caused sudden rises in water levels across major rivers and streams in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur. Significant incidents include the flooding of the bathhouse at Subrahmanya due to the swollen Kumaradhara river, and inundation at the Kappe Shankara temple in Sringeri, Chikkamagaluru. In Kodagu, the Lakshmana Thirtha and Kaveri rivers have surged, leading to flooding at the Triveni confluence in Bhagamandal. Udupi has also been affected, with overflowing rivers Sita and Swarna submerging nearby low-lying areas and gardens.

    The Tunga Reservoir, the first to reach capacity in the state, is now fully filled and releasing six thousand cusecs of water. Similarly, the KRS Dam in Dangoo is experiencing inflows of 3856 cusecs, pushing its water level to 88.40 feet. In Kodagu, the Harangi Dam has reached a height of 2832 feet against its maximum capacity of 2859 feet.

    Artificial floods:

    Artificial floods have compounded the situation in Mangaluru and Udupi, leading to the inundation of numerous residences. Areas like Mudanidambur, Kallanka, and Bailakare in Udupi have been particularly affected.

    Three fatalities were reported in Dakshina Kannada district due to electrocution incidents. Rickshaw drivers Hassanada Raju and Puttur Ramakunja Devraj lost their lives after coming into contact with an electric wire near Rosario Church in Mangalore. In another tragic incident, Pratiksha Shetty, a young woman from Shibaje village in Beltangady taluk, died after touching a water-logged electric wire.

    Madhur temple submerged:

    In Kasaragod, the neighbouring district in Kerala, heavy rainfall has caused rivers to overflow, impacting areas including the famous Madananteswara Siddhivinayak temple in Madurai. The temple premises are submerged under 3-4 feet of water due to the overflowing Madhuahini River.

    The ongoing rains and subsequent flooding have significantly disrupted life in coastal and hilly regions of Karnataka, prompting authorities to intensify relief and rescue efforts amidst these challenging conditions.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
