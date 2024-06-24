Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July

Dengue cases in Shivamogga have exceeded 200, sparking concerns as the monsoon begins. The district is witnessing a rapid increase, with numbers doubling daily. Health authorities are intensifying measures, including fogging, awareness campaigns, and ensuring medical supplies. Vigilance is crucial to prevent a bed shortage in hospitals as cases continue to rise.

The number of dengue cases in Shivamogga has crossed the 200 mark, sparking concerns as the monsoon season begins. The district, recently relieved from the scorching heat by the arrival of Varunarayan, now faces a growing health crisis with dengue cases increasing day by day. In the last two months alone, a significant number of new cases have been detected, and the onset of fever is often enough to confirm dengue.

With the rains starting, the fear of dengue is escalating in the city. A total of 23 cases have been reported in the district recently, and although two people have succumbed to the fever, health department officials have not officially attributed these deaths to dengue due to the presence of other disease symptoms in the deceased.



Compared to the previous year, the incidence of dengue has risen sharply. Last year, 456 cases were reported, with only a few cases each month until June. Post-June, the number of cases surged. This year, however, the situation is more alarming with the cases already crossing 200 in June, and the numbers are expected to climb further.

Currently, the number of dengue cases is doubling daily. During the summer, stagnant water in drains, culverts, and canals provides a breeding ground for mosquito larvae, leading to the spike in dengue cases, according to local doctors. The Chikkamagaluru Health Department is urging the public not to panic but to remain alert and follow guidance to protect against mosquitoes.

Despite these efforts, the dengue epidemic continues to trouble the district. Health authorities and the government need to be more vigilant to prevent an impending bed shortage in hospitals. In response to the increasing cases, the health department plans to intensify control measures before the monsoon peaks. Under the leadership of the District Health Officer (DHO), the department is conducting several initiatives, including meetings with disease control officers.

Health personnel and ASHA workers are conducting daily door-to-door visits, monitoring confirmed dengue cases in district hospitals, and running awareness campaigns in areas with water scarcity. They are also ensuring the availability of test kits and treatment drugs



A taluk-wise breakdown of the cases shows a widespread issue: 64 cases in Shivamogga, 15 in Hosnagar, 24 in Sagar, 72 in Shikaripur, 21 in Soraba, 10 in Thirthahalli, and 25 in Bhadravati. Compared to last year when only 83 cases were registered by June 20, this year's number has surged to 236.

Shivamogga DHO Nataraj confirmed the increase in dengue cases compared to last year. He emphasized ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about dengue prevention and control. Measures such as fogging and spraying drugs in areas with temporary and permanent waterlogging are in place. He urged people to visit hospitals immediately if they develop a fever to prevent the disease from becoming severe.

