    BESCOM continues power cuts across Bengaluru for a week; THESE areas affected today

    Bengaluru is currently grappling with widespread power cuts, particularly affecting areas like Horamavu, P&T Layout, and HRBR Layout due to supply challenges faced by BESCOM. Residents have expressed frustration over the frequent outages, prompting numerous complaints to the utility's helpline. Despite the rainy season typically lowering demand, issues persist.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    For the past week, Bengaluru has been grappling with persistent power cuts as Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) struggles to meet demand. Today, several areas are slated to experience disruptions in electricity supply.

    Residents in Horamavu, P&T Layout, Nisarga Colony, Nandanam Colony, Aashirwad Colony, Jyotinagar, Agra, Balaji Layout, Chinnaswamyappa Layout, Coconut Grove, Devamatha Scale, Amer Regency, Vijaya Bank Colony, HRBR Layout's 1st, 2nd, 3rd Blocks, Kammanahalli Main Road, Kalyananagar, BWSSB Watertank, Hennur Village, Chellikere, Ramamurthynagar Main Road, Krishnareddy Layout, Gopal Reddy Layout, Chikka Banaswadi, Subbayanapalya, OMBR Layout's 2nd, 5th, 6th Cross, and Adiraste Banaswadi are likely to face power outages.

    The situation has sparked frustration among residents who have voiced concerns over the frequency and duration of these outages. Many have resorted to filing complaints with BESCOM's helpline, highlighting the impact on their daily lives.

    Sources within BESCOM cite technical reasons for the ongoing load shedding, which has intensified despite the rainy season, traditionally a period of lower power demand. Questions linger among the public about whether electricity supply will align with demand in the near future.

