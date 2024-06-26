 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Health

Dengue cases rise in Bengaluru: Tips for healthy platelet count

Dengue cases surge in Bengaluru

Over a thousand were affected in 20 days, causing anxiety. Learn how to protect yourself.

BBMP chief affected

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath falls ill amidst rising cases, highlighting the severity.
 

Dengue symptoms

High fever, severe headache, joint pain—know the signs of this mosquito-borne illness.

Importance of platelet levels

Maintain optimal platelet levels to manage symptoms effectively during outbreaks.

Stay hydrated

Drink fluids like water and herbal teas to support circulation and platelet health.

Nutritious diet tips

Fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins aid in platelet production. Include vitamin C and K-rich foods.

Papaya leaf and goat milk

Studies suggest these may increase platelet count, beneficial for dengue patients.

Avoid Aspirin during Dengue

NSAIDs can worsen platelet function and increase bleeding risks—follow medical advice.

Mosquito prevention

Use repellents, wear protective clothing, and eliminate standing water to reduce breeding sites.

