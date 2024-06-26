Dengue cases rise in Bengaluru: Tips for healthy platelet count

Health
Over a thousand were affected in 20 days, causing anxiety. Learn how to protect yourself.
BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath falls ill amidst rising cases, highlighting the severity.
High fever, severe headache, joint pain—know the signs of this mosquito-borne illness.
Maintain optimal platelet levels to manage symptoms effectively during outbreaks.
Drink fluids like water and herbal teas to support circulation and platelet health.
Fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins aid in platelet production. Include vitamin C and K-rich foods.
Studies suggest these may increase platelet count, beneficial for dengue patients.
NSAIDs can worsen platelet function and increase bleeding risks—follow medical advice.
Use repellents, wear protective clothing, and eliminate standing water to reduce breeding sites.