Uttarakhand government set to study 13 Glacial lakes during monsoon

India News
Uttarakhand is conducting a thorough study of 13 glacial lakes ahead of the monsoon, focusing on high-risk areas like Darma and Vasudhara Tal, to prevent potential calamities
Uttarakhand's State Disaster Management Department is gearing up for monsoon season with a comprehensive study of 13 glacial lakes to assess their vulnerabilities, potential risks
The study has pinpointed high-risk lakes located in Darma, Lasaryanghati, Kutiyangti, and Vasudhara Tal, emphasizing the need for targeted monitoring and preventive measures
Starting from July, teams will conduct bathymetry studies and assess glacier conditions to gather precise data on lake sizes, glacier formation, and melting patterns
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has been tasked with providing detailed reports on the current status and potential threats posed by the identified high-risk lakes
To mitigate potential risks, plans are underway to install puncture pipes in high-risk lakes, a proactive measure aimed at managing and reducing impact of any potential outbursts
Expert teams comprising specialists from institutes like the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Geological Survey of India were assembled in March to conduct thorough assessments
Recent incidents, such as the 2013 Kedarnath valley lake outburst that claimed 6,000 lives and the 2021 Rishighanga valley event resulting in 72 fatalities, underscore urgency