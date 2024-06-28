Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Coastal Karnataka braces for hefty rainfall: Red alert issued, 7-day downpour predicted

    Karnataka prepares for significant rainfall with red and orange alerts issued across various districts. Coastal areas face a red alert today, anticipating severe downpours, while several districts, including Bengaluru, are under orange alerts in the coming days. Residents are urged to stay vigilant amidst potential disruptions and safety risks from continuous heavy rains.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    The Karnataka braces for a week of significant rainfall as the weather department predicts continuous downpours over the next seven days. Heavy rains are expected to lash many districts, prompting the issuance of red, orange, and yellow alerts.

    Today, coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada, are under a red alert due to anticipated severe rainfall. The coastal areas are likely to face heavy to very heavy rains, which may cause disruptions and pose safety concerns for residents.

    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 3 hours; Orange alert until June 29 for coastal districts

    For tomorrow, an orange alert has been issued for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. This alert signifies the likelihood of considerable rainfall, urging residents to stay cautious and prepared. In addition, Shimoga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts have been placed under an orange alert, predicting heavy rains that could impact daily activities and travel.

    Karnataka: 13 killed in road accident as TT collides with lorry in Haveri

    The weather department has forecasted generally cloudy weather for Bengaluru over the next two days, with chances of light to moderate rain. Residents of the city should be prepared for occasional showers, though severe weather conditions are not expected.

    Authorities advise the public to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions, especially in the regions under red and orange alerts. The continuous rainfall over the next week could lead to localized flooding and other weather-related hazards.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
