Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    1763 Karnataka villages face risk of flooding: What is disaster management's response?

    A study by the Disaster Management Division of the Revenue Department has revealed alarming insights into the flood situation in Karnataka. Based on data from the past 15 years, the report highlights that 1,763 villages in the state are at risk of flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

    1763 Karnataka villages face risk of flooding: What is disaster management's response?
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    The study indicates that heavy monsoon rains could lead to flooding in 1,763 villages across Karnataka. This finding has prompted the Disaster Management Department to take proactive measures by forming teams at the Gram Panchayat level to address potential flood situations. The report underscores that 7 out of the last 10 years have seen significant flooding in many districts, with consecutive floods occurring from 2018 to 2022.

    According to the Disaster Management Department's study, 1,763 villages in 717 Gram Panchayats across 148 taluks in 23 districts are vulnerable to floods. They predict 1,003 villages to experience moderate floods, and 760 villages to face severe floods. The districts in North Karnataka are particularly at risk, with Kalaburagi (238 villages), Belgaum (201 villages), Bagalkote (192 villages), Haveri (176 villages), and Raichur (137 villages) among the most affected.

    To mitigate the impact of potential floods, the Revenue Department has decided to establish teams at the village panchayat level dedicated to rescue and relief operations. These teams will include personnel from the revenue department, rural development, animal husbandry, police, and fire brigade. They will also identify and incorporate skilled swimmers from local communities into these teams to ensure effective rescue operations.

    In preparation for the monsoon season, the Revenue Department will conduct workshops for village-level teams by July 15. Additionally, the Revenue Department has instructed district commissioners to organise mock drills to ensure readiness for flood situations. By mid-July, district commissioners must complete all necessary preparations, including team formations, workshops, and mock drills.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert

    BESCOM continues power cuts across Bengaluru for a week; THESE areas affected today vkp

    BESCOM continues power cuts across Bengaluru for a week; THESE areas affected today

    Coastal Karnataka braces for hefty rainfall: Red alert issued, 7-day downpour predicted vkp

    Coastal Karnataka braces for hefty rainfall: Red alert issued, 7-day downpour predicted

    Karnataka: 13 killed in road accident as TT collides with lorry in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: 13 killed in road accident as TT collides with lorry in Haveri

    CID files chargesheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case snt

    CID files chargesheet against former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case

    Recent Stories

    6 ways to get rid of mosquitoes THIS monsoon RKK

    6 ways to get rid of mosquitoes THIS monsoon

    Pill trailer OUT: Ritesh Deshmukh takes the audiences into the world of Pharma scam RKK

    Pill trailer OUT: Ritesh Deshmukh takes the audiences into the world of Pharma scam

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Riverflow increases across state, coastal districts on high-alert

    Who is Bhavana Ramanna? Kannada actress supports Darshan, says 'I stand by Darshan' RBA

    Who is Bhavana Ramanna? Kannada actress supports Darshan, says 'I stand by Darshan'

    Amarnath Yatra commences: Do's and don'ts, step to register, all you need to know AJR

    Amarnath Yatra commences: Do's and don'ts, step to register, all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon