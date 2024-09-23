Bengaluru: Pro-Hindu groups clash with police over DJ restriction at Ganeshotsava

Pro-Hindu activists clashed with police in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar and Chamarajpet after being denied permission for a DJ during Ganeshotsava celebrations. Led by Pramod Muthalik, protesters demanded leniency, citing noise complaints, but police stood firm, citing public disturbances. The protests lasted several hours without major incidents.

Bengaluru's Vijayanagar became the site of a clash between Lord Ganesha devotees and the police. The devotees were adamant in their demands, seeking permission to have a DJ during Ganeshotsava celebrations. The heated protest, which took place in Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar and Chamarajpet on Sunday night, saw pro-Hindu activists clashing with the police over the denial of permission for the DJ. The tense standoff created an uneasy atmosphere in the area for several hours.

The issue arose when the police denied permission for a DJ during the installation of Ganesha Visarjan in Vijayanagar's Hampi Nagar. Angered by the restriction, hundreds of pro-Hindu activists staged a sit-in protest on the road, demanding the allowance of a DJ. Among the protestors was Pramod Muthalik, leader of the Sri Rama Sena, who confronted the police over their decision.



Muthalik argued that while DJs were being restricted, authorities were not taking similar actions against other noise disturbances like the early morning Azan. "Has anyone ever complained about the DJ's noise to you? You don't act on the Azan in the morning, and you ignore the Supreme Court's orders on this. But you're stopping the DJ here," Muthalik said, voicing his frustration.

The police maintained that the DJ was being restricted as its noise was causing disturbances to residents, including women, children, and the elderly. Despite Muthalik’s persistence, the authorities stood their ground, further escalating tensions.

Holding portraits of Mother India, the protestors refused to budge from the road for several hours. Eventually, the Ganesh idol's immersion ceremony was conducted with a drum instead of the DJ, as the police held firm on their stance.



Simultaneously, in Chamarajpet, pro-Hindu activists also protested near Idga Maidan, condemning the authorities for denying permission to the DJ at a separate Ganeshotsava event organised by the Chamarajpet Ganeshotsav Committee. The activists vowed not to immerse Ganesha until the police permitted them to use the DJ.

The tense standoff lasted for several hours but concluded without major incidents as both sides remained firm in their positions. The situation remains sensitive as activists call for more leniency in allowing cultural practices, while police continue to emphasize the importance of public safety and noise regulations.

