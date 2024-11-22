IFFI 2024: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on the struggles of Independent films; Read on

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 began with great enthusiasm in Goa, showcasing the best of Indian cinema. Day 1 featured a compelling masterclass by Manoj Bajpayee, who discussed his career, the struggles of independent filmmaking, and the uncertain future of creative cinema in India

IFFI 2024: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on the struggles of Independent films; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 commenced in Goa on Wednesday with grandeur, drawing together some of the finest talents from Indian cinema. A major highlight of the inaugural day was a masterclass by Manoj Bajpayee, during which the celebrated actor shared his insights on acting, his film selection process, and the current hurdles faced by independent cinema in the country.

Bajpayee, renowned for embracing unconventional roles and collaborating with young, often debutant filmmakers, spoke openly about his approach to choosing projects. Reflecting on his career, he revealed that working on Gangs of Wasseypur was a turning point. He had realized that the industry was not creating the type of scripts he aspired to work on or providing opportunities to deserving talents. This epiphany motivated him to take control of his career by actively searching for directors and stories that aligned with his vision.

To find such collaborators, Bajpayee explained that he began watching numerous short films on YouTube, which led him to discover many promising filmmakers. He specifically mentioned his partnerships with directors like Dipesh Jain (Gali Guleiyan) and Kanu Bahl (Despatch), emphasizing that these collaborations stemmed from his need to express himself creatively in ways mainstream cinema was unable to offer.

Despite his successes, Bajpayee expressed concern about the state of independent cinema in India. He noted that the current environment, particularly on digital platforms, is challenging. While there was once hope for independent cinema to thrive on OTT platforms, he lamented that these platforms are no longer as receptive to experimental creativity. He described the present time as one of uncertainty but remained optimistic, predicting a resurgence of independent cinema. He underscored that this genre remains true to the artistic essence of filmmaking.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan set to appear for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan? Read on

Manoj Bajpayee, who was last seen in Bhaiyya Ji, is now preparing for the release of Kanu Bahl’s highly awaited Despatch, which is set to premiere at IFFI 2024.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Nirangal Moondru REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar's film worth watching?

Nirangal Moondru REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar's film worth watching?

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan set to appear for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan? Read on ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan set to appear for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan? Read on

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Channel: Shows like Fauji 2, Ramayan and more to stream soon RBA

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Channel: Shows like Fauji 2, Ramayan and more to stream soon

Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices NTI

Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices

Recent Stories

Adani to Ambuja Cement: Watch these stocks on November 22 ATC

Adani to Ambuja Cement: Watch these stocks on November 22

Adani to Ambuja Cement: Watch these stocks on November 22 ATC

Adani to Ambuja Cement: Watch these stocks on November 22

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

6-6-6 walking rule: The simple fitness hack for weight loss and diabetes control gcw

6-6-6 walking rule: The simple fitness hack for weight loss and diabetes control

NetApp Stock Rises On Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

NetApp Stock Rises On Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon