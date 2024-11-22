IFFI 2024: Manoj Bajpayee reflects on the struggles of Independent films; Read on

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 began with great enthusiasm in Goa, showcasing the best of Indian cinema. Day 1 featured a compelling masterclass by Manoj Bajpayee, who discussed his career, the struggles of independent filmmaking, and the uncertain future of creative cinema in India

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 commenced in Goa on Wednesday with grandeur, drawing together some of the finest talents from Indian cinema. A major highlight of the inaugural day was a masterclass by Manoj Bajpayee, during which the celebrated actor shared his insights on acting, his film selection process, and the current hurdles faced by independent cinema in the country.

Bajpayee, renowned for embracing unconventional roles and collaborating with young, often debutant filmmakers, spoke openly about his approach to choosing projects. Reflecting on his career, he revealed that working on Gangs of Wasseypur was a turning point. He had realized that the industry was not creating the type of scripts he aspired to work on or providing opportunities to deserving talents. This epiphany motivated him to take control of his career by actively searching for directors and stories that aligned with his vision.

To find such collaborators, Bajpayee explained that he began watching numerous short films on YouTube, which led him to discover many promising filmmakers. He specifically mentioned his partnerships with directors like Dipesh Jain (Gali Guleiyan) and Kanu Bahl (Despatch), emphasizing that these collaborations stemmed from his need to express himself creatively in ways mainstream cinema was unable to offer.

Despite his successes, Bajpayee expressed concern about the state of independent cinema in India. He noted that the current environment, particularly on digital platforms, is challenging. While there was once hope for independent cinema to thrive on OTT platforms, he lamented that these platforms are no longer as receptive to experimental creativity. He described the present time as one of uncertainty but remained optimistic, predicting a resurgence of independent cinema. He underscored that this genre remains true to the artistic essence of filmmaking.

Manoj Bajpayee, who was last seen in Bhaiyya Ji, is now preparing for the release of Kanu Bahl’s highly awaited Despatch, which is set to premiere at IFFI 2024.

