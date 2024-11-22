IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT'

KL Rahul’s controversial DRS dismissal in the Perth Test against Australia sparked outrage among Indian fans, who claimed, "That was NOT OUT!"

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: KL Rahul's dismissal sparks DRS controversy, outraged fans say 'that was NOT OUT'
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

The cricketing world was abuzz with controversy as Indian opener KL Rahul’s dismissal on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday left fans and experts debating the Decision Review System (DRS). The incident occurred moments before lunch, with India struggling at 51 for 4 after electing to bat first.



Rahul was adjudged caught behind off Mitchell Starc for 26 off 74 balls, a decision that initially saw on-field umpire Joel Wilson rule in the batter’s favor. However, an Australian review turned the tables. The Ultra Edge technology detected a faint spike as the ball passed the bat, but the visuals simultaneously showed the ball brushing Rahul’s pad. Despite Rahul’s clear frustration and inconclusive evidence, third umpire Richard Kettleborough overturned the on-field decision, declaring the Indian opener out.

The ruling drew widespread criticism from Indian fans, who took to social media to vent their outrage. “That was NOT OUT,” became a rallying cry among supporters, with many pointing out that the third umpire should have upheld the on-field decision due to the lack of conclusive proof.

“DRS is supposed to eliminate doubt, not add to it. How can a dismissal be overturned with such ambiguous evidence?” tweeted one fan. Others noted that the front-on angle, which might have clarified the situation, was unavailable, further fueling frustrations.

Rahul’s dismissal capped a difficult morning for India, who were reeling at 51 for 4 by lunch. Debutants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal fell without scoring, while star batter Virat Kohli managed just five runs before being undone by Josh Hazlewood’s sharp delivery.

Rishabh Pant (10*) and Dhruv Jurel (4*) were left to steady the ship after lunch, but the team’s position was precarious on a pitch offering assistance to the Australian pacers. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets apiece for just 10 runs each.



India’s decision to bat first after Jasprit Bumrah won the toss raised eyebrows, with the top-order’s failure putting immense pressure on the middle and lower order.

The day’s play has already set the tone for a gripping contest, but KL Rahul’s contentious dismissal will likely remain the talking point for days to come. Fans and pundits alike have called for greater clarity and consistency in the use of technology, arguing that moments like these undermine the very purpose of DRS.

Brief Scores
India: 51/4 in 25 overs (KL Rahul 26, Virat Kohli 5, Rishabh Pant 10*; Josh Hazlewood 2/10, Mitchell Starc 2/10).

