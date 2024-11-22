NetApp Stock Rises On Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

NetApp posted Q2 revenues of $1.66 billion, up 6% from the same period last year, beating Wall Street estimates by 0.79%.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 10:22 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Shares of NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) rose 5% in after-hours session on Thursday after the intelligent data infrastructure provider posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on the back of strong demand for cloud storage, lifting retail sentiment.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.87, 4.8% above consensus estimates, according to Stocktwits data. Its non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter came in at $392 million compared with $334 million from last year. 

Screenshot 2024-11-22 at 8.01.15 AM.png NTAP sentiment and message volumes on Nov 21 as of 9:31 pm ET| Surce: Stocktwits

The company also gave financial guidance for the third quarter 2025. NetApp expects third-quarter non GAAP EPS to be between $1.85 and $1.95. Net revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.61 billion and $1.76 billion.

For the full year 2025, it expects net revenues to be in the range of $6.54 billion and $6.74 billion and EPS to be between $7.20 and $7.40. This marked an upward revision from the $6.48 billion-$6.68 billion revenue guidance and the $7.00-$7.20 outlook the company issued in late-August.

Its cash, cash equivalents and investments stood $2.22 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

NetApp stock is up 47% year-to-date.

