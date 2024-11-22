Nirangal Moondru REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar's film worth watching?

Nirangal Moondru Twitter Review: The movie features Nirangal Moondru, starring Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar, and Rahman. Known for Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Karthick Naren Has directed a compelling linked thriller.

Nirangal Moondru Twitter Review: The highly awaited thriller Nirangal Moondru, starring Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar, and Rahman, will be released on November 22, 2024. The film, directed by Karthick Naren, well-known for his work on Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, promises to be a fascinating linked thriller. Nirangal Moondru, produced by K. Karunamoorthy, has a brilliant technical team that includes Jakes Bejoy's soundtrack, Tijo Tomy's cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang's editing.

This Tamil-language criminal thriller weaves dark themes and clever narrative as the lives of a teacher, a devastated student, and a struggling filmmaker collide in their quest for a missing adolescent.

Nirangal Moondru Cast Nirangal Moondru is an ensemble cast lead by Atharvaa as Vetri, Sarath Kumar as Selvam, and Rahman as Vasanth. Dushyanth plays Sri, while Ammu Abhirami represents Parvathy. John Vijay portrays Kishore, while Chinnu Jeyanth plays Sakkara. The film's strong ensemble provides an exciting and captivating performance.

Nirangal Moondru Crew Nirangal Moondru, produced by K. Karunamoorthy and directed by Karthick Naren, features fascinating music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Tijo Tomy, and editing and digital imaging by Sreejith Sarang. Post Office handled digital cinema mastering, while Siva Sankar oversaw production design and Ashok Kumar designed the costumes. Don Ashok coordinated the film's stunts, and Monesh H. oversaw the VFX supervision.

Also Read: Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Karthick Naren's #NirangalMoondru in cinemas from today...The film is carrying good hype among today's new releases and is expected to be another surprising hit of 2024...Best wishes for Blockbuster success 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/bJ4uxGTgBR — ASR (@asr2188) November 22, 2024

Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan from Sync Cinema created the sound design. Karthick Srinivasan and Suresh took the film's stills, which Kabilan designed. Diamond Babu, Suresh Chandra, Abdul A. Nasser, and Done Chennel were members of the Public Relations Officers team. Sundarrajan K was the executive producer, while Dr. Manoj Beno was the creative producer.

Also Read: Inside Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's 100 Crore bungalow [PHOTOS]

The debut of Nirangal Moondru was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for filmgoers.

Latest Videos