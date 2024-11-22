Nirangal Moondru REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar's film worth watching?

The movie features Nirangal Moondru, starring Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar, and Rahman. Known for Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Karthick Naren Has directed a compelling linked thriller. 
 

Nirangal Moondru REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar's film worth watching?
Nirangal Moondru Twitter Review: The highly awaited thriller Nirangal Moondru, starring Atharvaa, Sarath Kumar, and Rahman, will be released on November 22, 2024. The film, directed by Karthick Naren, well-known for his work on Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, promises to be a fascinating linked thriller. Nirangal Moondru, produced by K. Karunamoorthy, has a brilliant technical team that includes Jakes Bejoy's soundtrack, Tijo Tomy's cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang's editing.

This Tamil-language criminal thriller weaves dark themes and clever narrative as the lives of a teacher, a devastated student, and a struggling filmmaker collide in their quest for a missing adolescent.

Nirangal Moondru Cast Nirangal Moondru is an ensemble cast lead by Atharvaa as Vetri, Sarath Kumar as Selvam, and Rahman as Vasanth. Dushyanth plays Sri, while Ammu Abhirami represents Parvathy. John Vijay portrays Kishore, while Chinnu Jeyanth plays Sakkara. The film's strong ensemble provides an exciting and captivating performance. 

Nirangal Moondru Crew Nirangal Moondru, produced by K. Karunamoorthy and directed by Karthick Naren, features fascinating music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Tijo Tomy, and editing and digital imaging by Sreejith Sarang. Post Office handled digital cinema mastering, while Siva Sankar oversaw production design and Ashok Kumar designed the costumes. Don Ashok coordinated the film's stunts, and Monesh H. oversaw the VFX supervision. 

Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan from Sync Cinema created the sound design. Karthick Srinivasan and Suresh took the film's stills, which Kabilan designed. Diamond Babu, Suresh Chandra, Abdul A. Nasser, and Done Chennel were members of the Public Relations Officers team. Sundarrajan K was the executive producer, while Dr. Manoj Beno was the creative producer.

The debut of Nirangal Moondru was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for filmgoers. 

