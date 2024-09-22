Bengaluru: Leopard spotted roaming around DMart in Electronic City; locals on edge

Residents in Electronic City are anxious after fresh leopard paw prints were found near DMart. This follows recent CCTV footage of a leopard near NTTF road. A team of 60 officials is searching for the animal, deploying traps and cameras to ensure safety.

A leopard sighting near DMart in Bengaluru's Electronic City has left residents of the area anxious, as fresh paw prints were discovered behind the lake on Friday. This comes just days after a leopard was captured on CCTV, walking near the NTTF road on the Hosur-Bengaluru main road close to the Electronic City toll booth.

Four days ago, footage of the leopard roaming the road near NTTF triggered a search operation by Anekal and KR Puram Zonal Forest Department officials. Despite a thorough inspection, the elusive leopard managed to avoid capture. Now, with the latest discovery of footprints near DMart, the situation has raised fresh concerns among locals.



In response, a team of 60 personnel, including 40 members of the Leopard Task Force, have been deployed in the area to track and capture the big cat. Cameras have been installed at various locations, and information is being gathered to pinpoint the leopard’s movements and hiding spots.

Officials have placed 3 cages in strategic locations where the leopard’s footprints were found, hoping to lure it in with food. The forest department is working tirelessly to track the animal’s movements and prevent any potential harm.



As of Friday, five additional cameras have been set up around NTTF and Electronic City to monitor the leopard’s activity. However, its current whereabouts remain unknown, leaving the community on high alert.

Residents are urged to stay cautious and report any sightings immediately as forest officials intensify their efforts to capture the animal.

