'Terrifying': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka Congress for transporting Lord Ganesha in police vehicle

A wave of outrage swept Karnataka following a disturbing incident during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mandya’s Nagamangala. The controversy erupted when police took a Lord Ganesha idol into custody in Bengaluru, and transported it in a police vehicle, sparking anger among Hindus and politicians alike.

The incident unfolded in Bengaluru, where a protest was held before the Town Hall. The rally, organized by state-wide Hindu organizations and the BJP, was a response to the clash that erupted during the Ganesha procession in Nagamangala. As the procession approached a local mosque, tensions flared, resulting in stone-throwing and the use of petrol bombs. The violence led to the destruction of Hindu shop fronts and vehicles, creating a tense atmosphere in the area.



Condemning the Mandya incident, several protests were held across Karnataka. The Bengaluru police detained several protestors and also took Lord Ganesha's idol into custody, transporting it in a police vehicle. This act has been widely criticized and has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Surya has condemned the Siddaramaiah government for what he described as an insult to the faith and devotion of millions of Hindus. He expressed his dismay at seeing the sacred idol in a police vehicle, labelling it as a “tragedy” and questioning why the Congress government is perceived as belittling Hindu traditions.

