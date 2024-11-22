Border Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli's bat priced at THIS price in Australia

IND vs AUS: Scenes of Indian star batsman Virat Kohli's craze have gone viral in Australia ahead of the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia.

India is all set to take on Australia in a five-match Test series as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India is aiming for its fifth consecutive series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while Australia is looking to reclaim the trophy after a decade. However, the Border Gavaskar series has started, but the craze for star Indian batsman Virat Kohli has already begun in Australia. Not only Kohli, but the craze for his bat is also driving fans crazy.

The Border Gavaskar Trophy series is set to begin with the first Test match between India and Australia in Perth on November 22. All eyes are on Indian star batsman Virat Kohli, who has an excellent batting record against Australia. However, Virat Kohli's bat has currently created a stir in the Australian market. You will be shocked to hear its price.

What is the price of Virat Kohli's bat in Australia? Australian podcaster and YouTuber Norman Kochanek, in a recent video, shared several scenes describing the craze for Virat Kohli's bat. In it, he showed the premium price of the MRF Genius Grand King bat used by Kohli. It is being sold at the Greg Chappell Cricket Center for 2985 Australian dollars. This is approximately Rs 1.64 lakh in Indian currency. This bat with Virat Kohli's autographed stickers is attracting cricket lovers. The Australian podcaster said that along with this bat, a super bag with Virat Kohli stickers will also come. Apart from this, another example to tell how much Virat craze is there.. Many magazines in Australia published special stories with Kohli's photo on their front page before the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Will there be a better performance from Virat Kohli? Virat Kohli has been failing to play big innings in the last few matches. The Indian cricket team and fans are hoping for a better performance from Virat Kohli in the Australia Test series, who flopped against Bangladesh first and then against New Zealand. Virat has not been able to play a single big innings in the last five Test matches. In such a situation, it is hoped that he will return to form with the Perth Test. Because Virat Kohli's stats in Australia are amazing.

Kohli's amazing performances in Australia Virat Kohli has played 13 Tests in Australia since 2011. During this time King Kohli scored 1352 runs at an average of 54.08 with the help of six centuries and four half-centuries. His best performance in this is 169 runs. Kohli is visiting Australia for the fifth time. His best performance came in the 2014-15 series. In this, he scored 692 runs in four Tests at an average of 86.50 with four centuries and one half-century. Meanwhile, in 2024 Test cricket, Kohli has scored only 250 runs in six matches at an average of 22.72. His best performance in this is 70 runs.

