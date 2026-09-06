A video from Haryana showing a woman creating a commotion on a public road has gone viral on social media. The woman is seen sitting on a car, allegedly with an alcohol bottle, and arguing with onlookers after reportedly throwing liquor at her Ola driver.

A video allegedly showing a woman creating a commotion on a public road in Haryana has drawn attention on social media. According to reports, the lady is seen sitting on a car with what looks to be a bottle of alcohol while others try to stop her. The woman appears to be engaged in a heated argument with persons there, based on the widely shared video. She allegedly flung alcohol at her taxi driver in Ola. Instead of leaving the scene, she allegedly yelled and argued in English when several onlookers attempted to reason with her.

The footage has since circulated widely online, with viewers debating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the conduct displayed in a public place. Social media users' responses to the peculiar roadside picture have been conflicting. While some have focused on the altercation that ensued, others have questioned the choice to sit on a car in the middle of a public road while purportedly in possession of alcohol.

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However, it was not possible to objectively determine information from the viral video alone, such as the woman's identify, the precise location, and whether any formal action was taken.

The episode has once again brought attention to the speed at which recordings taken in public spaces may go viral, especially when they feature disputes or strange conduct. The accusations around a viral video should be handled carefully until they are verified by authorities or other trustworthy sources, notwithstanding the significant social media reactions.