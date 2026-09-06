A viral video shows a man riding his scooter on a footpath to bypass a heavy traffic jam, dodging pedestrians and street signs. The clip, shared by X user Ghar Ke Kalesh, has ignited a debate online about rider responsibility, pedestrian space, and law enforcement's role in preventing such violations.

A traffic jam left one man on his scooter looking for a shortcut, and he decided the footpath was the perfect alternative. A video posted by X user Ghar Ke Kalesh showed a man riding his scooter down a concrete walkway while traffic on the road next to him continued to be bumper-to-bumper.

The pathway, which had a modest barrier separating it from the busy road, was comparatively empty when a bike was shown travelling smoothly down it in the video. The road was lined with the red tail lights of cars, two-wheelers, and other vehicles that were stopped in traffic.

The scooter rider, however, seemed to completely dodge the traffic as he proceeded to go across the walkway, passing people, other two-wheelers, street signs, and lights.

Sharing the clip, Ghar Ke Kalesh questioned the behaviour, calling the practice of turning footpaths into “personal highways” anything but normal.

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The video has sparked a discussion over whether or not drivers should bear full responsibility. Some users noted that there wasn't much useable space for pedestrians because stores and companies were already occupying many of the walkways.

Another commenter condemned two-wheeler riders in general, claiming that a large portion of their on-road driving style was abnormal.

Others, however, turned their attention to enforcement, questioning whether the rider's use of the sidewalk or the authorities' tolerance of such activity was the greater issue.