A Bengaluru woman’s Rs 1.8 lakh August spending has sparked debate online over the city’s cost of living. Trisha Sidhwani shared her expenses on Instagram, asking if the amount was normal for someone living in HSR. While some called it reasonable, others said Bengaluru is not that expensive and spending depends on lifestyle.

A Bengaluru woman’s monthly spending has sparked a debate online after she discovered that she had spent Rs 1,80,591 in August. Instagram user Trisha Sidhwani shared a video on September 3, showing a screenshot of her total spending for the previous month. She admitted she was unsure where so much money had gone.

“Is this normal? I live in Bangalore, in HSR,” Sidhwani said in the video. She added that she did not know what she was doing wrong and asked other Bengaluru residents how much they typically spend each month.

Her post was captioned, “How much living in Bangalore costs,” prompting people to compare their expenses.

Bengaluru spending sparks debate

The comments showed sharply different views on the cost of living in the city. Some users felt that Rs 1.8 lakh a month was not unusual for some city residents in particular.

“Seems prettyyy decent,” one commenter wrote, suggesting that the amount was not shocking in the context of the city.

Others, however, argued that Bengaluru was not necessarily as expensive as the post made it appear. One user said they spent a maximum of Rs 15,000 while living in a one-room-kitchen (1RK) home.

“Bangalore isn't that expensive as you folks are portraying! You might be spending beyond basic needs!” the commenter said.

Another viewer focused less on the spending itself and more on the income needed to support it. “My question is how much are y‘ll earning to be spending that much. I need to switch jobs asap,” the user joked.

How much does it cost to live in Bengaluru?

The discussion highlights how widely monthly budgets can vary in Bengaluru. Rent, eating out, shopping, travel, entertainment and lifestyle choices can all make a major difference to expenses.

For some residents, Rs 1.8 lakh may be manageable, while others live comfortably on a fraction of that amount.

Sidhwani’s post therefore raised a question beyond her own spending: is Rs 1.8 lakh a realistic monthly budget for Bengaluru, or does it reflect a lifestyle that goes well beyond basic living costs?