Bengaluru authorities are examining a proposal for a new bypass road behind the Banashankari BMTC bus terminal to ease traffic. Officials have ordered a detailed survey to assess road widening and improve connectivity between Banashankari and Subramanyapura.

Daily commuters could soon get some relief from traffic congestion at the Banashankari Bus Terminal junction, where authorities are examining options to improve road connectivity and ease vehicle movement. The South Zone Civic Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police visited the junction on Tuesday to assess the situation and discuss a proposed road widening project between Banashankari and Subramanyapura.

South Zone Commissioner K.N. Ramesh and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy inspected the roads around the Banashankari junction. During the visit, they directed officials on the ground to begin a detailed survey of the area immediately.

New Bypass Road Behind The Bus Terminal

The officials discussed a proposal to provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling from Subramanyapura towards Banashankari. Under the plan, a new road could be developed behind the Banashankari BMTC bus terminal, providing an additional route for motorists.

During the inspection, the officials also discussed the likely impact of the proposed road widening on traffic movement and local connectivity. The survey is expected to help authorities assess the feasibility of the project and identify the changes required to improve traffic flow in the area.

Coordination Between Civic And Traffic Departments

Commissioner K.N. Ramesh directed his team to examine the practical aspects of the project while keeping public convenience in mind. He asked officials to collect the necessary technical details and coordinate closely with the Bengaluru Traffic Police before proceeding with the proposal.

DCP Gopal M. Byakod and other civic officials were also present during the inspection.