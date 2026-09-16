Bengaluru's Whitefield will get a global trade, exhibition and convention hub on 48.35 acres of KTPO land. The project will feature a 20,000-square-metre centre, exhibition facilities, event spaces and parking for around 500 cars.

The Karnataka government is planning a major redevelopment of prime land in Bengaluru's Whitefield to create a global trade, exhibition and convention hub. Officials have drawn up a plan to utilise 48.35 acres of the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) campus for world-class infrastructure that could host international trade fairs, large conventions and major cultural events. The project is aimed at making better use of a strategically located land parcel in one of Bengaluru's key technology and industrial corridors.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil shared the details on Tuesday after inspecting the KTPO campus along with India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Chairman Javed Ashraf. The government plans to use the prime location to develop modern facilities capable of hosting international trade exhibitions, business conventions and large-scale cultural events.

Minister Patil said the redevelopment would be planned as a multi-purpose project. The vacant space will include modern exhibition halls, convention facilities, large event spaces and adequate parking. Under the master plan, five acres has been earmarked for an international-standard trade, exhibition and convention centre.

Studying Jio World And Bharat Mandapam

The government has asked design consultant RSP to rework the proposal after studying established convention centres in Mumbai and Delhi. The consultant has been asked to examine the designs, facilities and operational aspects of major venues before finalising the plan for Bengaluru.

Minister MB Patil said the proposed Bengaluru centre should set a higher benchmark than Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The government has also directed the consultant to examine shortcomings identified in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi centres so that similar issues can be avoided in the Bengaluru project.

Key Project Details

Area: The proposed new building will have 10,000 square metres of space on the ground floor and another 10,000 square metres on the upper floor, taking the total built-up area to 20,000 square metres.

Facilities: The centre is expected to host large conventions, product launches, trade exhibitions, global fairs and major musical and cultural events.

Parking: The facility will have parking capacity for around 500 cars at a time.

The government is also examining the future of the existing exhibition halls at the KTPO campus. The campus has an older hall built in 2002 and a newer hall constructed in 2024. Officials are assessing whether the 2002 structure should be renovated or completely redeveloped as part of the new master plan.

Monetising 14 Acres Near Kundalahalli Metro

The government has also decided to monetise another 14 acres of vacant KTPO land located near the Kundalahalli Metro station and the main road. Officials will appoint a transaction adviser to recommend the most suitable development model for the strategically located parcel.

The Central Government's ITPO currently holds a 51 per cent stake in KTPO, while the Karnataka Government owns the remaining 49 per cent. Both stakeholders will need to work together on the proposed redevelopment and monetisation plans for the KTPO campus.