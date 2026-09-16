A 23-year-old Bengaluru woman, Varsha, died at a lodge in Hassan's Sakleshpur after reportedly eating a chocolate and collapsing while walking towards the bathroom. Police said she had arrived on September 11 with her cousin and a friend. The two companions have been questioned, while her body was sent for post-mortem.

A 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru died at a lodge in Karnataka's Hassan district after reportedly eating a chocolate and suddenly collapsing, police said on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Varsha, had travelled to Sakleshpur on September 11 for a trip with her cousin and a friend. She was staying at a lodge in the area when the incident took place. According to the Hassan Superintendent of Police, Varsha had eaten a chocolate before going to take a bath. She reportedly collapsed while walking towards the bathroom.

Woman collapses while walking to bathroom

Police said there were no external injuries on Varsha's body. The circumstances surrounding her sudden death are being investigated, and officers have questioned the two people who were accompanying her during the trip. The Hassan SP said Varsha's parents were aware that she had travelled to Hassan, according to a report by India Today. Sakleshpur, where she was staying, is around 190 kilometres from Bengaluru.

At present, police have not established whether the chocolate had any connection with her death. The exact cause remains unknown pending the post-mortem examination.

Police await post-mortem report

A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police, who have sent Varsha's body for a post-mortem examination.

The report is expected to help investigators establish what caused the 23-year-old to collapse and die. Police are awaiting the findings before determining the next course of action in the case.

The two people who travelled with Varsha have been questioned as part of the investigation. Police are also examining the circumstances at the lodge and the events leading up to her collapse.

Officials are yet to confirm any specific cause of death. The post-mortem report will be crucial in determining whether the death was linked to any medical condition, something she consumed or another factor.

The incident has raised questions because of the sudden nature of Varsha's death, but investigators are yet to establish what happened. Police said the inquiry is continuing and the exact cause will be known after the medical examination.