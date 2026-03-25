A missing elderly man suffering from dementia was found in Bengaluru after a 22-day search by police. The Govindapura police traced him despite major challenges and reunited him with his family, bringing relief after weeks of uncertainty and distress.

In a heartening turn of events, Bengaluru police successfully reunited an elderly man suffering from dementia with his family after an intensive 22-day search. The man, who had gone missing without any means of communication or identification, was traced and brought back safely, bringing immense relief to his family.

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The elderly man, identified as Gautam Ganguly, had gone missing from the Govindapura area of Bengaluru. His family, originally from West Bengal, had recently moved to the city for work. Soon after his disappearance, his son approached the local police station and filed a complaint. Acting swiftly, the police registered a missing person case and launched a city-wide search operation.

A Challenging Search Operation

Tracing Ganguly proved to be a significant challenge for the police. He did not have a mobile phone with him at the time of his disappearance and was unfamiliar with the local language, Kannada. Due to his medical condition, he was also unable to provide any personal details that could help identify or locate him.

Extensive Efforts by Police

The police carried out an extensive search operation, putting up missing person posters at police stations and public places across the city. Teams combed various neighbourhoods and checked multiple locations in an effort to trace the elderly man.

The situation bore a resemblance to the Kannada film Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, which revolves around a son’s emotional search for his missing father.

Happy Reunion After 22 Days

After 22 days of continuous efforts, the Govindapura police successfully traced Ganguly and reunited him with his family. The reunion brought immense relief and joy to his loved ones, marking a positive end to a distressing ordeal.