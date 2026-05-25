A Kalaburagi student’s death has taken a new turn after police revealed she allegedly lied about her PUC results, claiming 92% despite failing key subjects. The case, initially linked to NEET stress, has now uncovered a deeper academic deception.

The tragic death of an 18-year-old student in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, which was initially believed to be linked to the controversy surrounding the NEET examination, has taken a shocking turn following a police investigation. Authorities have now revealed that the student had allegedly concealed her actual academic results from her parents after failing her II PUC examinations.

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The student, identified as Bhagyashree, died by suicide on Saturday. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, family members reportedly claimed that she was deeply distressed over reports of the alleged NEET paper leak and the possibility of the examination being cancelled.

However, the police investigation has now uncovered a different sequence of events behind the tragedy.

Parents Supported Her Medical Aspirations

According to police officials, Bhagyashree had informed her parents that she had scored 92 per cent in her II PUC examinations after the results were announced. Believing her claims, her parents reportedly extended full support to her ambition of becoming a doctor.

Convinced that she had performed well academically, the family enrolled her in a coaching centre for NEET preparation. She had also recently appeared for the NEET examination.

Investigators suspect that Bhagyashree may have been under severe emotional stress and fear over the possibility of her parents discovering the truth about her academic performance.

Police Investigation Reveals Actual Results

The actual details reportedly emerged after police verified her academic records as part of the investigation into her death.

According to the investigation, Bhagyashree had failed both Mathematics and Physics during her first II PUC attempt. She later appeared for supplementary examinations in both subjects.

In the supplementary examination results announced on May 21, she reportedly passed Physics with 51 marks but failed Mathematics again after securing only 24 marks.

Police said the findings contradicted the information she had shared with her family regarding her academic performance.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)