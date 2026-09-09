Karnataka officials have found 70 to 80 illegal water connections along the Malaghan West Canal in Vijayapura. The outlets were used to divert canal water, affecting farmers at the tail-end. Officials have begun sealing the illegal connections.

In a major crackdown on illegal water extraction in Vijayapura, officials have uncovered a large-scale water theft operation along the Malaghan West Canal, part of the Mulwad Lift Irrigation Project. Officials of the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) have identified around 70 to 80 new illegal water connections along a 10-km stretch of the canal, between the 67-km and 77-km marks. The illegal outlets were detected between Kambagi and Sangapur S.H. villages in Babaleshwar taluk, raising concerns over the diversion of water meant for farmers at the tail-end of the canal.

The issue came to light after farmers at the tail-end of the canal staged a dharna in Arjunagi, alleging that they were not receiving adequate water. The farmers subsequently approached M.B. Patil, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure Development and district in-charge, seeking intervention. Following their appeal, the minister directed officials to take immediate measures to ensure that water reaches farmers at the tail-end of the canal.

People Were Illegally Drawing Water

This is not the first instance of illegal water extraction reported in the area. Earlier, officials had detected around 30 similar cases in the Yakkundi, Hokkundi, Arjunagi and Hebbalatti areas of Babaleshwar taluk.

According to officials, the illegal outlets were created by drilling holes at the bottom of the canal, making them difficult to detect. Pipes measuring between 4 and 6 inches in diameter were then fitted into the openings to draw water illegally from the canal.

The latest inspection revealed that a similar method had been used along the Kambagi and Sangapur S.H. stretches. Officials have since begun sealing the illegal outlets to prevent further diversion of canal water.

Legal Action Against Those Responsible

Following the action, officials said water flow in the canal has improved. The illegal outlets identified in the Kambagi and Sangapur S.H. areas are being sealed, with authorities taking steps to restore the intended flow of water to farmers at the tail-end.

Rajendra Roodagi, Executive Engineer of the KBJNL Babaleshwar division, confirmed the action and said legal proceedings are being initiated against those responsible for the illegal connections.

Officials said the measures are aimed at ensuring the equitable distribution of canal water and preventing unauthorised extraction that could deprive farmers at the tail-end of their share.