KSRTC will operate 90 additional special buses from Bengaluru to major Kerala cities ahead of Onam 2026. The services will connect destinations including Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, with advance online booking available.

With Onam 2026 approaching, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced the operation of 90 additional special buses from Bengaluru to Kerala to meet the expected surge in passenger demand during the festival season. The special services will connect Bengaluru with several major cities and towns across Kerala, including Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. To make festive travel more convenient and reduce the last-minute rush, KSRTC has also opened advance online ticket booking for these special services.

Onam is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Malayalis, and a large number of people travel from Bengaluru to Kerala to celebrate the festival with their families. Keeping the expected increase in passenger traffic in mind, KSRTC has planned additional services from Bengaluru during the festive period.

Special Bus Services To Major Kerala Cities

The additional KSRTC buses will operate from major bus terminals in Bengaluru, including Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Satellite Bus Station on Mysuru Road and Shanthinagar Bus Stand.

The special services will connect Bengaluru with several major destinations in Kerala, including Kannur, Kochi, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram.

To cater to different passenger requirements, KSRTC will deploy a range of premium and long-distance buses. These include multi-axle Volvo buses, EV Power Plus buses, Sleeper services and Rajahamsa buses.

Advance Online Booking Available

To help passengers avoid the last-minute rush during the Onam holiday period, KSRTC has made advance online booking available for the additional services. Passengers travelling from Bengaluru to Kerala can reserve their seats through the corporation's official online booking platform.

With tickets for several regular services already seeing strong demand, KSRTC has advised passengers to check the schedules and route details of the additional buses in advance and make their bookings accordingly.

KSRTC Adds Services Ahead Of Onam

The additional buses are expected to provide greater transport connectivity between Bengaluru and Kerala during the festival season. The move is aimed at accommodating the increased number of passengers travelling home for Onam while reducing pressure on regular bus services.

Passengers planning to travel from Bengaluru to Kerala are advised to check the availability, departure timings and routes before booking their tickets to ensure a smoother journey during the festive period.