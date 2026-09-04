Mysuru's 140-year-old Chikka Gadiyara, also known as the Dufferin Clock Tower, will be restored by HMT using CSR funds. The project aims to revive the historic clock, including its machinery and chimes, after decades of silence.

Mysuru's iconic Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikka Gadiyara), a landmark with nearly 140 years of history, is set to receive a much-needed facelift. Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), the company known for its watches that were once a household name across India, will undertake the repair work using its corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The restoration is expected to bring the historic clock tower back to working condition after decades of silence.

HMT's technical officers have already visited the clock tower to inspect its condition. They examined the internal machinery and dismantled parts of the clock during the inspection. The team found that some essential components are missing, while others are expensive and difficult to procure.

HMT will undertake the repair work free of cost using the spare parts available in its inventory. However, the Mysuru City Corporation will have to separately purchase any rare or costly components required for the restoration.

There are also plans to repair the larger Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, located opposite the Town Hall. The 75-foot-tall tower was built on August 8, 1927, to commemorate 25 years of the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar.

Corporation To Procure Costly Components

Speaking about the Chikka Gadiyara repair, City Corporation Commissioner MK Savitha said the corporation would purchase the required parts directly if their cost is below ₹1 lakh.

If the cost exceeds ₹1 lakh, the corporation will invite tenders or explore assistance from other CSR funds. She added that a meeting has been scheduled at the Vani Vilas Water Works office with the technical team to prepare a detailed cost estimate for the restoration.

The Story Behind Chikka Gadiyara

The Chikka Gadiyara was built in 1886 during the reign of Maharaja Chamaraja Wodeyar. The clock tower was constructed to mark the historic visit of British Viceroy Lord Dufferin to Mysuru.

The clock was also intended to encourage punctuality among the public. Its architecture features intricate carvings, pillars and a fountain at the base, adding to its historical and visual significance.

One of the distinctive features of the clock tower is the presence of marble plaques on all four sides, bearing inscriptions in Sanskrit, Kannada, English and Persian.

Chimes Silent For Three Decades

The clock's chimes have remained silent for nearly 30 years. The city corporation has now decided to restore the historic timepiece and bring its chimes back, with support from CSR funds.

The proposed restoration is expected to revive an important part of Mysuru's architectural and cultural heritage while preserving the 140-year-old landmark for future generations.