Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Embracing spirituality, culture': PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country."

    Embracing spirituality, culture': PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 4) virtually inaugurated the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that it will be a centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs and that experts from all across the world will come here.

    The Prime Minister expressed hope that the centre will help the youth of the country. He said that the country is getting a major think tank in the form of Shri Hira Global Convention Center.

    PM Modi to virtually host SCO Summit with Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif in attendance

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country."

    According to PM Modi, an idea is only effective when it is followed by action. He continued by saying that now, India is carrying out its obligations and advancing growth and legacy.

    "Today India is the 5th largest economy in the world. Change is coming today with the participation of every section of society," PM Modi.

    IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said

    Talking about Shri Sathya Sai, PM Modi said, "I always got the blessings of Sathya Sai. Sri Sathya Sai's inspiration and blessings are with us throughout this event. I have seen the pictures of this convention center, this center has a feeling of spirituality and presence of modernity."

    "It has cultural divinity as well as ideological grandeur. Scholars from all over the world from different fields will gather here," he further said.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Balasore train crash report: Multiple lapses triggered fatal signal

    Balasore train crash report: Multiple lapses triggered fatal signal

    Senthil Balaji case: Madras HC delivers split verdict; matter to be heard by 3-judge bench now

    Senthil Balaji case: Madras HC delivers split verdict; matter to be heard by 3-judge bench now

    Maharashtra Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in Mumbai AJR

    Maharashtra: Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in Mumbai

    IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said AJR

    IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-372 4 July 2023: Check out the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Balasore train crash report: Multiple lapses triggered fatal signal

    Balasore train crash report: Multiple lapses triggered fatal signal

    Kerala to Rishikesh 7 top places in India for women solo travellers gcw eai

    Kerala to Rishikesh: 7 top places in India for women solo travellers

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home RBA EAI

    Love wearing Kanjivaram sarees? Know how to store and clean them at home

    football David Beckham breaks silence on the momentous signing of Lionel Messi osf

    David Beckham breaks silence on the momentous signing of Lionel Messi

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon