'Embracing spirituality, culture': PM Modi inaugurates Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 4) virtually inaugurated the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that it will be a centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs and that experts from all across the world will come here.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the centre will help the youth of the country. He said that the country is getting a major think tank in the form of Shri Hira Global Convention Center.

PM Modi to virtually host SCO Summit with Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif in attendance

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country."

According to PM Modi, an idea is only effective when it is followed by action. He continued by saying that now, India is carrying out its obligations and advancing growth and legacy.

"Today India is the 5th largest economy in the world. Change is coming today with the participation of every section of society," PM Modi.

IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said

Talking about Shri Sathya Sai, PM Modi said, "I always got the blessings of Sathya Sai. Sri Sathya Sai's inspiration and blessings are with us throughout this event. I have seen the pictures of this convention center, this center has a feeling of spirituality and presence of modernity."

"It has cultural divinity as well as ideological grandeur. Scholars from all over the world from different fields will gather here," he further said.