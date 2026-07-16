The BDA will begin accepting online applications for residential sites in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout by the end of July following the Karnataka High Court's approval. Check application fees, site allocation, eligibility and allotment details.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to invite applications for residential sites in its Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout following the Karnataka High Court's approval for the allotment process. The move marks a significant step towards distributing thousands of developed sites to eligible applicants, including landowners, revenue site holders and members of the general public. The BDA is expected to begin accepting online applications by the end of July, with the entire allotment process being conducted online to ensure greater transparency.

Application Fee Details

The decision to begin the application process was taken at a recent meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

The application fee has been fixed at ₹500 for applicants belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and ₹1,000 for applicants in the General category. In addition, all applicants will be required to pay a registration fee of ₹2,000.

However, the BDA has clarified that the application fee will not be refunded if an applicant is unsuccessful in securing a site.

Site Allocation Under The Scheme

Under the proposed allotment, 18,400 sites have been reserved for farmers and landowners who surrendered their land for the layout project.

In addition:

3,200 sites have been earmarked for revenue site holders.

2,500 sites will be allotted to the general public.

BDA officials said that landowners who surrendered their land for the project would receive developed sites under the 60:40 compensation ratio.

Site Prices Yet To Be Revised

Last year, the price of sites in the layout was fixed at ₹4,900 per square foot.

The BDA is yet to decide whether this rate will be revised before the current round of allotments begins.

Online Allotment Process

The authority also plans to auction 140 sites located on 80-foot and 100-foot roads within the layout.

To ensure transparency, the BDA will conduct the allotment process using the KSRSCAS and CEG ULMS software platforms. The software has been developed specifically to facilitate online applications and site allotments, ensuring that the entire process is carried out online.