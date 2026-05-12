Interested applicants must follow the guidelines and eligibility criteria laid down by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to participate in the e-auction process.

Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens to participate in the auction.

Registration Process: Interested bidders must complete their registration through the official BDA website at Bengaluru Development Authority .

Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Participants are required to pay an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹4 lakh for each site in order to submit a bid.

Required Documents: Applicants must upload their PAN card along with valid identity proof such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence.

Transparent Online Process: The entire auction process will be conducted online, allowing bidders to participate directly without the involvement of middlemen or agents.