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BDA Site Sale in Bengaluru: E-Auction of 75 Prime Residential Sites Announced; Check Details Here
The Bengaluru Development Authority has announced an e-auction for 75 prime residential sites across major Bengaluru layouts, including Banashankari, JP Nagar and Arkavathy Layout. Registration and bidding dates have also been released.
BDA Announces E-Auction of Prime Sites in Bengaluru
Owning a site in Silicon City Bengaluru is a dream for many people. Now, the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) has provided another major opportunity for aspiring property owners to turn that dream into reality.
The BDA has issued a notification announcing the sale of around 75 prime residential sites through an e-auction. These sites are located in several prestigious and well-developed areas across Bengaluru, making the auction an attractive opportunity for homebuyers and investors alike.
Prime Sites Available in Major Bengaluru Layouts
The e-auction includes residential sites located in some of Bengaluru’s most developed and sought-after layouts. These areas are known for their infrastructure, connectivity, and growing real estate demand.
The sites are available in:
- Anjanapura Township
- Arkavathy Layout
- Banashankari 6th Stage
- J.P. Nagar 9th Phase
- Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout
- Kumaraswamy Layout
- RMV Geddalahalli
Apart from these, the auction also includes sites in several other prominent areas across Bengaluru.
Important Dates for BDA E-Auction
Interested applicants are advised to carefully note the important dates related to the BDA e-auction process:
- E-auction registration begins: May 11, 2026
- Last date to submit Expression of Interest (EOI): May 22, 2026, up to 5:00 pm
- Live bidding dates: May 25 and May 26, 2026, to be conducted in phases
Applicants are encouraged to complete the registration and application process within the stipulated timeline to participate in the auction.
How to Participate in the BDA E-Auction?
Interested applicants must follow the guidelines and eligibility criteria laid down by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to participate in the e-auction process.
Eligibility: Applicants must be Indian citizens to participate in the auction.
Registration Process: Interested bidders must complete their registration through the official BDA website at Bengaluru Development Authority .
Earnest Money Deposit (EMD): Participants are required to pay an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of ₹4 lakh for each site in order to submit a bid.
Required Documents: Applicants must upload their PAN card along with valid identity proof such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, passport, or driving licence.
Transparent Online Process: The entire auction process will be conducted online, allowing bidders to participate directly without the involvement of middlemen or agents.
Key Features of BDA Sites
BDA sites are considered legally secure and come with clear property titles, making them a preferred choice among property buyers in Bengaluru. These sites are free from encroachment issues and are located in well-planned layouts equipped with basic infrastructure and civic amenities.
According to the notification, the auction will be conducted on an “as is where is” basis.
BDA Helpline and Contact Details
For more information regarding the e-auction, applicants can contact the BDA helpline numbers at 080-23368435 or 080-23368036.
For technical assistance related to the online auction process, applicants may contact the technical support helpline at 080-46010000 or 080-68948777.
Interested bidders can also visit the BDA Head Office for further clarification and assistance.
Additionally, applicants may contact the BDA Helpline or WhatsApp support number at 9483166622.
OWN A PRIME OF BENGALURU!
BDA Announces E-Auction of 75 Prime Sites
Legally Clear titles, Encroachment-free plots.
Prime Locations: Available across the city’s most developed layouts.
Transparent Process: 100% online, competitive e-bidding.
Key Dates:
Registration Opens: May… pic.twitter.com/qbBnZs4IlJ
— Bangalore Development Authority (@BDAOfficialGok) May 11, 2026
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