ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's head coach Grayson reveals why he benched Sunil Chhetri against Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC head coach, Simon Grayson, was extremely disappointed by the lack of fighting spirit and character displayed by his side during a 4-0 thrashing against Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 clash on Thursday. Jorge Diaz and Lalengmawia Ralte scored in the first half, while Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed a comfortable 4-0 win for the Islanders in the second half.

Also read: ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's misery deepens after 0-4 loss to Mumbai City FC; fans rue 4th consecutive defeat

In a post-match press conference, BFC's coach stated that the shocking defeat was not due to tactics but to how his men handled the game. Grayson also revealed why legendary player Sunil Chhetri was benched for the clash, which was Bengaluru FC's fourth consecutive loss this season.

"Sunil Chhetri is 38 years old. He trains every day and is always passionate about playing; sometimes, we need to leave him out to freshen him up. He was left out against Hyderabad FC but came back refreshed, and he is fine with the decision," the 52-year-old told reporters.

"He agrees to the point that none of the players are playing to their abilities, which we see during training on a daily basis, and you have to be mentally strong to take the training performances into match day. So, it was to try and find a different way and manage to get a result against a good team like Mumbai City FC tonight," Grayson added.

Sharing his views on the defensive errors his team committed during the clash at the Mumbai Football Arena, Grayson stated, "I am hugely disappointed and frustrated. We have not been so great since the start of the season — not solid defensively, and we keep making stupid mistakes. We let the opposition get the first goal quite easily. It makes it very difficult, football is all about both 18-yard boxes. If you are ruthless in both boxes, the defensive duties and the top end of the pitch then you get enough chances."

"We gave away too many free chances tonight in both halves (especially the second), but in the first half we played as well as we could. We created chances, and if a goal went in for 1-1 then it would have been a different ballgame," the Bengaluru FC head coach added.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

"Mumbai City FC are known as a team that is good in possession, but tonight their runners outran us and won the second ball, and that is not something you say about MCFC if you know about football deeply. All good teams in the world do that, we did not win the second ball and got what we deserved in the last 30 minutes of the game. The players did not show the right character and fight that you need to show on a successful team," Grayson remarked.

When asked about how he would address the character and fighting spirit of BFC players, Grayson said, "I can talk and give instructions as much as possible, but the performers need to speak. There isn't one player in the dressing room who can tell me he deserves to play next week, but I have to manage this group of players."

"Not enough players have played, and the younger players are trying to make it to the team in place of some experienced players. We need to work it out on the training pitch. We said it last week after the game against East Bengal FC that only the staff and a group of players could change things around and that we had to get a break to stop the run of games at this moment in time. We do have good players, players who play with all their heart and soul, but in large parts of the game we are not consistent enough and get punished for stupid mistakes. The individuals have got to look after that," he added.

It's been close to a month since Bengaluru FC tasted success, and Grayson hopes the momentum changes for his team. "I have to get the best out of these players, which comes with hard work. We have been solid on the training field since I have been here. The players have to take responsibility. They have to make the decision when they enter the pitch, I can guide them as a coach can do. We need to be ruthless and try to score the equaliser or stop conceding the first goal. Football happens, and the opposition works harder than us and that is not acceptable," Grayson remarked.

Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: The 8 stadiums that will host football's elite, capacity, matches and more

Thursday's win takes Mumbai City FC within one point of Hyderabad FC, who are sitting at the top with a game in hand. The Islanders will play NorthEast United FC in Guwahati next on November 25, Friday. Bengaluru FC’s goal difference has dropped them down to tenth in the table with four points. The Blues will travel to Fatorda to play FC Goa on November 26, Saturday.