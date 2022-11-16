Qatar World Cup 2022: The 8 stadiums that will host football's elite, capacity, matches and more
Here's a complete guide to the eight stadiums in Doha that will host the glittering Qatar World Cup 2022, which will be held from November 20 to December 18 and see 32 nations fight for the coveted trophy.
Image Credit: Getty Images
The countdown for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has begun, and all eyes will be on 32 teams gunning for the coveted trophy. The 64 matches will be played in eight stadiums in Doha, and fans will be able to experience the thrill of watching more than one game in a day as the stadiums are just an hour's drive apart.
Here's a complete guide to the 8 stadiums that will host football's elite from November 20 to December 18.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Lusail Stadium - 80,000 capacity
Located 15 km north of central Doha, the Lusail Stadium is the largest venue of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and will host the coveted tournament's grand finale on December 18. The stadium is accessible by a metro line - Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line.
Matches to be played at this venue:
November 22 - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
November 24 - Brazil vs Serbia
November 26 - Argentina vs Mexico
November 28 - Portugal vs Uruguay
November 30 - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
December 2 - Cameroon vs Brazil
December 6 - Last-16 game
December 9 - Quarter-final
December 13 - 1st semi-final
Deember 18 - Final
Image Credit: Getty Images
Al Bayt Stadium - 60,000 capacity
Located 40 km north of Doha, the Al Bayt Stadium's design is inspired by the tents nomads use in the Gulf region. The venue will host the opening clash between Qatar and Ecuador.
Matches to be played at this venue:
November 20 - Qatar vs Educador
November 23 - Morocco vs Croatia
November 25 - England vs United States
November 27 - Spain vs Germany
November 29 - Netherlands vs Qatar
December 1 - Costa Rica vs Germany
December 4 - Last-16 game
December 10 - Quarter-final
December 14 - 2nd semi-final
Image Credit: Getty Images
Education City Stadium - 40,000 capacity
The venue was inaugurated in 2020 and was host to the Club World Cup in 2021, which saw Bayern Munich win the coveted title. The Education City Station, Green Line, is a stone's throw away from the stadium, making it accessible for fans.
Matches to be played at this venue:
November 22 - Denmark vs Tunisia
November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea
November 26 - Poland vs Saudi Arabia
November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana
November 30 - Tunisia vs France
December 2 - South Korea vs Portugal
December 6 - Last-16 game
December 9 - Quarter-final
Image Credit: Getty Images
Stadium 974 - 40,000 capacity
Uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers, this Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium is located 5 km away from the Doha airport, near the seafront corniche. 974 is also the international dialling code of the Gulf nation. The venue is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold Line)
Matches to be played at this venue:
November 22 - Mexico vs Poland
Novembr 24 - Portugal vs Ghana
November 26 - France vs Denmark
November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland
November 30 - Poland vs Argentina
December 2 - Serbia vs Switzerland
December 5 - Last-16 game
Image Credit: Getty Images
Khalifa International Stadium - 40,000 capacity
Located 11 km away from central Doha, this venue for the Qatar World Cup 2022 is the oldest stadium in Doha and was built in 1976 for the Asian Games. It underwent rennovation and was reopened in 2017. The stadium is situated near the Sports City Metro Station (Gold line).
Matches to be played at this venue:
November 21 - England vs Iran
November 23 - Germany vs Japan
November 25 - Netherlands vs Ecuador
November 27 - Croatia vs Canada
November 29 - Ecuador vs Senegal
December 1 - Japan vs Spain
December 3 - Last-16 game
December 17 - 3rd place game
Image Credit: Getty Images
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - 40,000 capacity
Located in Al Rayyan, 20 km from Doha, this stadium for the Qatar World Cup 2022 was inaugurated two years ago, and hosted the final of the Amir Cup and a few Club World Cup games. The stadium is close to Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).
Matches that will be played at this venue:
November 21 - United States vs Wales
November 23 - Belgium vs Canada
November 25 - Wales vs Iran
November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica
November 29 - Wales vs England
December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium
December 3 - Last-16 game
Image Credit: Getty Images
Al Thumama Stadium - 40,000 capacity
Located 10 km south of Doha, this stadium for the Qatar World Cup 2022 has a circular design, inspired by the traditional woven headgear worn by boys and men in the Middle East - know as 'gahfiya'.
Matches to be played at this venue:
November 21 - Senegal vs Netherlands
November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica
November 25 - Qatar vs Senegal
November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco
November 29 - Iran vs United States
December 1 - Canada vs Morocco
December 4 - Last 16-game
December 10 - Quarter-final
Image Credit: Getty Images
Al Janoub Stadium - 40,000 capacity
Located in Al Wakrah, 30 km away from central Doha, this stadium of the Qatar World Cup 2022 is inspired by the 'dhow' pearl fishing boats, and was inaugurated in 2019. It hosted the Amir Cup final that year.
Matches to be played at this venue:
November 22 - France vs Australia
November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon
Novembere 26 - Tunisia vs Australia
November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia
November 30 - Australia vs Denmark
December 2 - Ghana vs Uruguay
December 5 - Last-16 game
