Qatar World Cup 2022: The 8 stadiums that will host football's elite, capacity, matches and more

Here's a complete guide to the eight stadiums in Doha that will host the glittering Qatar World Cup 2022, which will be held from November 20 to December 18 and see 32 nations fight for the coveted trophy.

The countdown for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has begun, and all eyes will be on 32 teams gunning for the coveted trophy. The 64 matches will be played in eight stadiums in Doha, and fans will be able to experience the thrill of watching more than one game in a day as the stadiums are just an hour's drive apart. Here's a complete guide to the 8 stadiums that will host football's elite from November 20 to December 18.

Lusail Stadium - 80,000 capacity Located 15 km north of central Doha, the Lusail Stadium is the largest venue of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and will host the coveted tournament's grand finale on December 18. The stadium is accessible by a metro line - Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line. Matches to be played at this venue: November 22 - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

November 24 - Brazil vs Serbia

November 26 - Argentina vs Mexico

November 28 - Portugal vs Uruguay

November 30 - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

December 2 - Cameroon vs Brazil

December 6 - Last-16 game

December 9 - Quarter-final

December 13 - 1st semi-final

Deember 18 - Final

Al Bayt Stadium - 60,000 capacity Located 40 km north of Doha, the Al Bayt Stadium's design is inspired by the tents nomads use in the Gulf region. The venue will host the opening clash between Qatar and Ecuador. Matches to be played at this venue: November 20 - Qatar vs Educador

November 23 - Morocco vs Croatia

November 25 - England vs United States

November 27 - Spain vs Germany

November 29 - Netherlands vs Qatar

December 1 - Costa Rica vs Germany

December 4 - Last-16 game

December 10 - Quarter-final

December 14 - 2nd semi-final

Education City Stadium - 40,000 capacity The venue was inaugurated in 2020 and was host to the Club World Cup in 2021, which saw Bayern Munich win the coveted title. The Education City Station, Green Line, is a stone's throw away from the stadium, making it accessible for fans. Matches to be played at this venue: November 22 - Denmark vs Tunisia

November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea

November 26 - Poland vs Saudi Arabia

November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana

November 30 - Tunisia vs France

December 2 - South Korea vs Portugal

December 6 - Last-16 game

December 9 - Quarter-final

Stadium 974 - 40,000 capacity Uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers, this Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium is located 5 km away from the Doha airport, near the seafront corniche. 974 is also the international dialling code of the Gulf nation. The venue is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold Line) Matches to be played at this venue: November 22 - Mexico vs Poland

Novembr 24 - Portugal vs Ghana

November 26 - France vs Denmark

November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland

November 30 - Poland vs Argentina

December 2 - Serbia vs Switzerland

December 5 - Last-16 game

Khalifa International Stadium - 40,000 capacity Located 11 km away from central Doha, this venue for the Qatar World Cup 2022 is the oldest stadium in Doha and was built in 1976 for the Asian Games. It underwent rennovation and was reopened in 2017. The stadium is situated near the Sports City Metro Station (Gold line). Matches to be played at this venue: November 21 - England vs Iran

November 23 - Germany vs Japan

November 25 - Netherlands vs Ecuador

November 27 - Croatia vs Canada

November 29 - Ecuador vs Senegal

December 1 - Japan vs Spain

December 3 - Last-16 game

December 17 - 3rd place game

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - 40,000 capacity Located in Al Rayyan, 20 km from Doha, this stadium for the Qatar World Cup 2022 was inaugurated two years ago, and hosted the final of the Amir Cup and a few Club World Cup games. The stadium is close to Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line). Matches that will be played at this venue: November 21 - United States vs Wales

November 23 - Belgium vs Canada

November 25 - Wales vs Iran

November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica

November 29 - Wales vs England

December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium

December 3 - Last-16 game

Al Thumama Stadium - 40,000 capacity Located 10 km south of Doha, this stadium for the Qatar World Cup 2022 has a circular design, inspired by the traditional woven headgear worn by boys and men in the Middle East - know as 'gahfiya'. Matches to be played at this venue: November 21 - Senegal vs Netherlands

November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica

November 25 - Qatar vs Senegal

November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco

November 29 - Iran vs United States

December 1 - Canada vs Morocco

December 4 - Last 16-game

December 10 - Quarter-final

