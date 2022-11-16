Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: The 8 stadiums that will host football's elite, capacity, matches and more

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 4:18 PM IST

    Here's a complete guide to the eight stadiums in Doha that will host the glittering Qatar World Cup 2022, which will be held from November 20 to December 18 and see 32 nations fight for the coveted trophy.

    The countdown for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has begun, and all eyes will be on 32 teams gunning for the coveted trophy. The 64 matches will be played in eight stadiums in Doha, and fans will be able to experience the thrill of watching more than one game in a day as the stadiums are just an hour's drive apart.

    Here's a complete guide to the 8 stadiums that will host football's elite from November 20 to December 18.

    Lusail Stadium - 80,000 capacity

    Located 15 km north of central Doha, the Lusail Stadium is the largest venue of the Qatar World Cup 2022, and will host the coveted tournament's grand finale on December 18. The stadium is accessible by a metro line - Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line.

    Matches to be played at this venue:

    November 22 - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
    November 24 - Brazil vs Serbia
    November 26 - Argentina vs Mexico
    November 28 - Portugal vs Uruguay
    November 30 - Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
    December 2 - Cameroon vs Brazil
    December 6 - Last-16 game
    December 9 - Quarter-final
    December 13 - 1st semi-final
    Deember 18 - Final

    Al Bayt Stadium - 60,000 capacity

    Located 40 km north of Doha, the Al Bayt Stadium's design is inspired by the tents nomads use in the Gulf region. The venue will host the opening clash between Qatar and Ecuador.

    Matches to be played at this venue:

    November 20 - Qatar vs Educador
    November 23 - Morocco vs Croatia
    November 25 - England vs United States
    November 27 - Spain vs Germany
    November 29 - Netherlands vs Qatar
    December 1 - Costa Rica vs Germany
    December 4 - Last-16 game
    December 10 - Quarter-final
    December 14 - 2nd semi-final

    Education City Stadium - 40,000 capacity

    The venue was inaugurated in 2020 and was host to the Club World Cup in 2021, which saw Bayern Munich win the coveted title. The Education City Station, Green Line, is a stone's throw away from the stadium, making it accessible for fans.

    Matches to be played at this venue:

    November 22 - Denmark vs Tunisia
    November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea
    November 26 - Poland vs Saudi Arabia
    November 28 - South Korea vs Ghana
    November 30 - Tunisia vs France
    December 2 - South Korea vs Portugal
    December 6 - Last-16 game
    December 9 - Quarter-final

    Stadium 974 - 40,000 capacity

    Uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers, this Qatar World Cup 2022 stadium is located 5 km away from the Doha airport, near the seafront corniche. 974 is also the international dialling code of the Gulf nation. The venue is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold Line)

    Matches to be played at this venue:

    November 22 - Mexico vs Poland
    Novembr 24 - Portugal vs Ghana
    November 26 - France vs Denmark
    November 28 - Brazil vs Switzerland
    November 30 - Poland vs Argentina
    December 2 - Serbia vs Switzerland
    December 5 - Last-16 game

    Khalifa International Stadium - 40,000 capacity

    Located 11 km away from central Doha, this venue for the Qatar World Cup 2022 is the oldest stadium in Doha and was built in 1976 for the Asian Games. It underwent rennovation and was reopened in 2017. The stadium is situated near the Sports City Metro Station (Gold line).

    Matches to be played at this venue:

    November 21 - England vs Iran
    November 23 - Germany vs Japan
    November 25 - Netherlands vs Ecuador
    November 27 - Croatia vs Canada
    November 29 - Ecuador vs Senegal
    December 1 - Japan vs Spain
    December 3 - Last-16 game
    December 17 - 3rd place game

    Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - 40,000 capacity

    Located in Al Rayyan, 20 km from Doha, this stadium for the Qatar World Cup 2022 was inaugurated two years ago, and hosted the final of the Amir Cup and a few Club World Cup games. The stadium is close to Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).

    Matches that will be played at this venue:

    November 21 - United States vs Wales
    November 23 - Belgium vs Canada
    November 25 - Wales vs Iran
    November 27 - Japan vs Costa Rica
    November 29 - Wales vs England
    December 1 - Croatia vs Belgium
    December 3 - Last-16 game

    Al Thumama Stadium - 40,000 capacity

    Located 10 km south of Doha, this stadium for the Qatar World Cup 2022 has a circular design, inspired by the traditional woven headgear worn by boys and men in the Middle East - know as 'gahfiya'.

    Matches to be played at this venue:

    November 21 - Senegal vs Netherlands
    November 23 - Spain vs Costa Rica
    November 25 - Qatar vs Senegal
    November 27 - Belgium vs Morocco
    November 29 - Iran vs United States
    December 1 - Canada vs Morocco
    December 4 - Last 16-game
    December 10 - Quarter-final

    Al Janoub Stadium - 40,000 capacity

    Located in Al Wakrah, 30 km away from central Doha, this stadium of the Qatar World Cup 2022 is inspired by the 'dhow' pearl fishing boats, and was inaugurated in 2019. It hosted the Amir Cup final that year.

    Matches to be played at this venue:

    November 22 - France vs Australia
    November 24 - Switzerland vs Cameroon
    Novembere 26 - Tunisia vs Australia
    November 28 - Cameroon vs Serbia
    November 30 - Australia vs Denmark
    December 2 - Ghana vs Uruguay
    December 5 - Last-16 game

