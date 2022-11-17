Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India and more

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar promises to be packed with footballing action as the world will witness 32 nations fight it out for the coveted trophy. With the clock ticking for the showpiece event, here's all you need to know about the opening ceremony.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India, live streaming details and more snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, slated to take place between November 20 and December 18, promises to be packed with action as 32 countries will fight it out for a chance to clinch the coveted trophy. Apart from all the footballing action that fans worldwide will witness, massive interest in the opening ceremony of the showpiece event is brewing quickly.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: The 8 stadiums that will host football's elite, capacity, matches and more

    Here's all you need to know about the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony:

    When, what time, and where will the Qatar World Cup 2022 ceremony take place?

    Date: November 20, 2022 - before the opening clash between hosts Qatar versus Ecuador.

    Time: 17:00 local / 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT / 01:00 (November 21) AEDT / 7:30 PM IST

    Location: Al Bayt Stadium

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India, live streaming details and more snt

    The opening ceremony for the 2022 World Cup will take place as usual about two hours before the tournament's first match. The match in question will be played on November 20 between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador, with a scheduled kickoff time of 19:00. (local time, 9:30 PM IST). The event's organisers later changed the date from its original planned date of November 21.

    Also read: Terror threat to Qatar World Cup 2022? Pro-ISIS Telegram channel calls for biological strike

    Which artists will perform at the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

    FIFA are yet to confirm who will be performing at the showpiece event's opening ceremony. However, reports have stated that some of the possible performers are:

    K-pop band and brand ambassadors of the FIFA World Cup 2022 - BTS
    American musical group Black Eyed Peas
    Colombian singer J Balvin
    Nigerian singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie
    Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi
    American rapper Lil Baby, who released an official anthem of the World Cup 2022 in late September

    Earlier reports claim that Dua Lipa would be performing in this year's opening ceremony, but the 'One Kiss' singer has denied these claims. 'Waka Waka' singer Shakira too was expected to perform at the gala event, but reports have claimed that the Colombian singer has rejected the offer.

    The 2018 World Cup in Russia saw the likes of Will Smith, Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina perform.

    football Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Date, time, performers, where to watch in India, live streaming details and more snt

    Also read: FIFA boss Gianni Infantino trolled for urging Russia-Ukraine ceasefire during World Cup 2022

    Where to watch the Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony?

    The opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup will be broadcast on television and online in various locations throughout the world, drawing a sizable worldwide audience. 

    In India, football enthusiasts can enjoy the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sports18 and Sports18 HD for those watching on TV and on Voot for those watching it online. 

    The matches would be broadcasted on the same Sports 18 network.

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will also be streamed on the JioCinema app in India. Matches can be watched on the JioCinema app for free without a subscription. You can also watch matches on laptops and desktops on the JioCinema website for free.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles

    India - TV: Sports 18; Live Stream: Voot, JioCinema app

    United States - TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo 

    Canada - TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

    United Kingdom - TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

    Australia - TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

    New Zealand - TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

    Malaysia - TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

    Singapore - TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

    Hong Kong - TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

    Also read: 'Qatar was a mistake': Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes shocking admission before World Cup

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Polls for IOA must go on as per schedule: Supreme Court-ayh

    Polls for IOA must go on as per schedule: Supreme Court

    New Zealand vs India 2022 wellington t20i Ravi Shastri bats for Hardik Pandya to be appointed as permanent T20I captain snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Ravi Shastri bats for Hardik Pandya to be appointed as permanent T20I captain

    football Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored bring back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored brings back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews

    football Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how close he was to joining Manchester City last summer-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how close he was to joining Manchester City last summer

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan granted bail, banned from using social media-ayh

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan granted bail, banned from using dating apps

    Recent Stories

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk file charges gcw

    Former SpaceX employees claim they were fired for speaking against Elon Musk, file charges

    Gujarat Elections 2022: JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies on Nov 18 - adt

    JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, others amongst BJP key campaigners to address 89 rallies in Gujarat on Nov 18

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi AJR

    Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petition to British, 'begged' to remain their servant: Rahul Gandhi

    NASA Orion spacecraft shows first images of Earth on its way to Moon gcw

    NASA's Orion spacecraft shows first images of Earth on its way to Moon

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk with Rahul Gandhi on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi Jayanti

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon