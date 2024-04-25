Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez reflects on tactical brilliance and late setback in clash with Mumbai City FC

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, shares his insights on the team's impressive tactical display and subsequent disappointment in the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final encounter against Mumbai City FC.

    ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez reflects on tactical brilliance and late setback in clash with Mumbai City FC
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez, reflected on the team's performance following their disappointing loss to Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final 2. Despite dominating much of the game and securing a lead with goals from Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes, FC Goa faltered in the closing minutes as Mumbai City FC staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a 3-2 victory. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap Singh were instrumental in Mumbai's late surge, leaving FC Goa stunned.

    Marquez commended his team's tactical prowess, acknowledging their exceptional performance until the 86th minute. However, he lamented their inability to maintain their mental fortitude, attributing the loss to a lapse in character rather than skill. He emphasized the importance of mentality in football, expressing disappointment in his team's inability to hold onto their lead.

    Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities and demonstrating resilience on the field, FC Goa fell short in the crucial moments. Marquez urged his players to regroup and focus on overturning the deficit in the second leg, highlighting the significance of character in determining the outcome.

    Addressing Brandon Fernandes' substitution due to fatigue, Marquez justified his decision, prioritising the player's well-being over tactical considerations. He also expressed concern over Mohammad Yasir's injury, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming matches.

    Looking ahead, Marquez urged his players to channel their frustration into determination, reminding them of the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. Despite the setback, he expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and remained optimistic about the team's prospects moving forward.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
