    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Semi-Final; Team news, head-to-head, recent form and more

    FC Goa is gearing up to take on Mumbai City FC in a highly anticipated semi-final fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. As two of the league's top contenders, these teams will battle it out in a thrilling encounter that promises excitement and intensity.

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Semi-Final; Team news, head-to-head, recent form and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    FC Goa is set to clash with Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 semi-final fixture on April 24th, Wednesday, at 7:30 pm IST. The Gaurs secured their spot in the semi-finals by defeating Chennaiyin FC with a score of 2-1, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown against their west coast rivals.

    Recent Form:
    FC Goa endured a challenging period initially after the season resumed, facing three losses in the first five matches. However, their strong performance in the subsequent games propelled them to finish third in the league standings. In the playoffs, they showcased dominance with a two-goal lead against Chennaiyin FC.

    Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, experienced a setback with a 2-1 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the title-clinching clash. Despite this, they secured the second spot in the league standings, ensuring a direct entry to the semi-finals.

    Key Players to Watch Out:
    Noah Sadaoui (FC Goa) - With 11 goals and five assists this season, Sadaoui brings momentum and attacking prowess to FC Goa's lineup.
    Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) - Chhangte's seven goals and six assists make him a formidable force for Mumbai City FC, poised to make an impact in the semi-finals.

    Head-to-Head:
    In their 24 encounters, Mumbai City FC holds the edge with 10 victories, while FC Goa has secured seven wins, with seven matches ending in draws.

    Trivia:
    Lallianzuala Chhangte is on the verge of becoming the second player to register 30 goal contributions for Mumbai City FC in the ISL, following closely behind Bipin Singh.

    As the stage is set for an electrifying semi-final clash, football fans eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated showdown between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 7:09 PM IST
