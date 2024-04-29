ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City ease past FC Goa to set up blockbuster final against Mohun Bagan SG

In a thrilling encounter, Mumbai City FC advances to the ISL 2023-24 final after defeating FC Goa 2-0 in the second leg of the semi-final.

Mumbai City FC booked their ticket to the ISL 2023-24 final by defeating FC Goa 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final clash tonight. Petr Kratky's squad will now face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a highly anticipated showdown for the ISL Cup. Despite leading 3-2 from the first leg, goals from Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed the victory, ensuring the Gaurs couldn't mount a late comeback.

Chhangte, who has been instrumental for Mumbai City FC this season, continued his impressive form with a crucial goal in the 83rd minute. His partnership with Vikram Partap Singh posed constant threats to FC Goa's defense throughout the match. Diaz's opening goal in the 69th minute laid the groundwork for Mumbai's dominance, as they secured a commanding 5-2 aggregate victory over FC Goa.

Player of the Match:

Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

Chhangte's impactful performance included completing 19 passes, making crucial tackles and interceptions, and contributing to Mumbai's second goal.

What's Next:

FC Goa's campaign concludes with this loss, while Mumbai City FC gears up to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL 2023-24 final in Kolkata on May 4.

Latest Videos