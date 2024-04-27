ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mohun Bagan SG eye finals berth in clash against Odisha FC; team news, key players & more

With a finals berth on the line, Mohun Bagan Super Giant faces Odisha FC in the decisive second leg of the ISL 2023-24 semifinal at Salt Lake Stadium. As both teams gear up for a thrilling clash, anticipation builds for an intense battle featuring star players Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna.

After a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first leg, Mohun Bagan Super Giant gears up to battle Odisha FC in the crucial second leg of the ISL semifinal at Salt Lake Stadium on April 28, Sunday, at 7:30 pm IST. With a finals berth at stake, both teams are set to deliver an electrifying showdown.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, backed by their passionate home crowd, seeks to capitalize on their attacking prowess and overturn the deficit. Manvir Singh's stellar performances this season, boasting four goals and seven assists, highlight his crucial role in the team's offensive strategy.

On the opposing end, Odisha FC enters the clash with confidence, having secured a vital victory in the first leg. Led by the experienced Roy Krishna, who has notched 13 goals and three assists this season, Odisha FC aims to maintain their momentum and secure a spot in the final.

Recent form suggests an evenly contested battle, with both teams showcasing resilience and determination. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, under the guidance of coach Antonio Lopez Habas, seeks to rectify defensive gaps and reclaim their dominant form. Meanwhile, Odisha FC's ability to turn the tide from precarious situations highlights their adaptability and tenacity.

As the two sides prepare for a high-stakes encounter, football enthusiasts can expect an enthralling showdown filled with thrilling moments and intense competition. With the head-to-head history favoring Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC aims to defy the odds and create history with a potential upset.

Latest Videos