Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mohun Bagan SG eye finals berth in clash against Odisha FC; team news, key players & more

    With a finals berth on the line, Mohun Bagan Super Giant faces Odisha FC in the decisive second leg of the ISL 2023-24 semifinal at Salt Lake Stadium. As both teams gear up for a thrilling clash, anticipation builds for an intense battle featuring star players Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna.

    Football ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mohun Bagan SG eye finals berth in clash against Odisha FC; team news, key players & more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 9:26 PM IST

    After a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first leg, Mohun Bagan Super Giant gears up to battle Odisha FC in the crucial second leg of the ISL semifinal at Salt Lake Stadium on April 28, Sunday, at 7:30 pm IST. With a finals berth at stake, both teams are set to deliver an electrifying showdown.

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant, backed by their passionate home crowd, seeks to capitalize on their attacking prowess and overturn the deficit. Manvir Singh's stellar performances this season, boasting four goals and seven assists, highlight his crucial role in the team's offensive strategy.

    On the opposing end, Odisha FC enters the clash with confidence, having secured a vital victory in the first leg. Led by the experienced Roy Krishna, who has notched 13 goals and three assists this season, Odisha FC aims to maintain their momentum and secure a spot in the final.

    Recent form suggests an evenly contested battle, with both teams showcasing resilience and determination. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, under the guidance of coach Antonio Lopez Habas, seeks to rectify defensive gaps and reclaim their dominant form. Meanwhile, Odisha FC's ability to turn the tide from precarious situations highlights their adaptability and tenacity.

    As the two sides prepare for a high-stakes encounter, football enthusiasts can expect an enthralling showdown filled with thrilling moments and intense competition. With the head-to-head history favoring Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC aims to defy the odds and create history with a potential upset.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 9:27 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Barcelona confirms manager Xavi Hernandez's U-turn on summer exit; says he's 100% committed osf

    Barcelona confirms manager Xavi Hernandez's U-turn on summer exit; says he's 100% committed

    Football 'We have to look in the mirror': Van Dijk questions Liverpool's hunger after shock defeat to Everton (WATCH) osf

    'We have to look in the mirror': Van Dijk questions Liverpool's hunger after shock defeat to Everton (WATCH)

    Football ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez reflects on tactical brilliance and late setback in clash with Mumbai City FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez reflects on tactical brilliance and late setback in clash with Mumbai City FC

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Semi-Final; Team news, head-to-head, recent form and more osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Semi-Final; Team news, head-to-head, recent form and more

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea suffers setback ahead of Arsenal showdown as Cole Palmer get injured

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma gives Rishabh Pant a kite, here's what DC skipper does (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma gives Rishabh Pant a kite, here's what DC skipper does (WATCH)

    Nainital forest fires: IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter undertakes 'Bambi Bucket Ops' to douse raging flames (WATCH) snt

    Nainital forest fires: IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter undertakes 'Bambi Bucket Ops' to douse raging flames (WATCH)

    Focus on Constitution, laws & security Ujjwal Nikam after BJP fields 26/11 lawyer from Mumbai North Central snt

    'Focus on Constitution, laws & security': Ujjwal Nikam after BJP fields 26/11 lawyer from Mumbai North Central

    football Who is Chido Martin Obi, Arsenal's record-setting U18 wonderkid who scored 7 goals against Norwich City snt

    Who is Chido Martin Obi, Arsenal's record-setting U18 wonderkid who scored 7 goals against Norwich City?

    cricket Dhanashree Verma SEXY photos: 7 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled in casuals osf

    Dhanashree Verma SEXY photos: 7 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled in casuals

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon