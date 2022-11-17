Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC's misery deepens after 0-4 loss to Mumbai City FC; fans rue 4th consecutive defeat

    Two goals in two halves helped Mumbai City FC ease past Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

    Jorge Diaz and Lalengmawia Ralte scored in the first half, while Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte sealed a comfortable 4-0 win for the Islanders in the second half.

    BFC head coach Simon Grayson switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 as Alan Costa replaced Aleksandar Jovanovic in defense. Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham made one change to his starting eleven as Mandar Dessai was replaced at left-back by Vignesh D. Danish Farooq started on the left wing, and the team's captain Sunil Chhetri was moved to the sidelines.

    Alan Costa was caught off guard in defence as Diaz scored the opening goal for the home team in the 14th minute. The Argentine striker seized possession of Costa's loose ball, moved closer to the goal, and slid the ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was stuck to the ground.

    In the 32nd minute, the Islanders doubled their lead. Greg Stewart's right-side low cross missed Bipin Singh and was intercepted by an unmarked Ralte. The midfielder had plenty of time and space in the area, and he took a few touches before putting the ball in the back of the net.

    Bengaluru FC's backline was caught off surprise by Rahul Bheke's long pass from the defence in the 58th minute. Diaz avoided the offside trap, which put him face-to-face with the goalkeeper. The striker gave the ball to Bipin in a selfless square pass, and Bipin put it into an open net to give the Islanders a three-goal lead.

    In the 74th minute, the hosts then scored their fourth goal of the game. Sandesh Jhingan was able to deflect Diaz's pass so that it ended up in Chhangte's path. To finish it off, the winger wrapped his boot around it and placed it precisely in the top left corner of the goal.

    The win takes Mumbai City FC within one point of Hyderabad FC, who are sitting at the top with a game in hand. The Islanders will play NorthEast United FC in Guwahati next on November 25, Friday. Bengaluru FC’s goal difference has dropped them down to tenth in the table with four points. The Blues will travel to Fatorda to play FC Goa on November 26, Saturday.

    Key Stats:
    - Jorge Diaz created 3 chances in the game as he finished with 1 goal and 1 assist to his name.
    - Bruno Silva finished with 4/4 successful interceptions and a passing accuracy of 85%.
    - Rostyn Griffiths completed 5/5 interceptions and had a passing accuracy of 90%.

    Bengaluru FC fans took to Twitter following the loss against Mumbai City FC. However, most supporters stated they believe Simon Grayson still has it in him to coach the team to greater heights. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

