An Indianapolis police officer's heartwarming gesture at a Colts game has gone viral. The officer used American Sign Language to connect with a young, deaf fan named Mark, making him feel included in the game-day excitement at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In a heartwarming and deeply touching moment that has taken social media by storm, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer used sign language to connect and interact with a fan who was in attendance at a packed Lucas Oil Stadium during a thrilling home game.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), an Indianapolis police officer, who was on duty patrolling the venue, was seen interacting with a young Colts fan using American Sign Language in order to ensure he felt completely included and part of the game-day excitement.

The boy, Mark, was visibly moved by the gesture, his face lighting up with pure excitement as he signed back to Officer Anthony in the stands amid the roaring crowd, creating a stark and beautiful contrast to the chaotic energy of game day.

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The Police Officer and Colts Fan’s Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Mark, who is an ardent fan of the Colts, was in attendance for the team's pre-NLF season match at Lucas Oil Stadium,, a high-energy home matchup that showcased the team's grit right from the opening weeks of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Following the match, Indianapolis Police Officer Anthony approached Mark after noticing him and began signing with him in American Sign Language. In a video posted by Mark’s mother, Veronica Marie Ochoa, on Facebook, the police officer introduced himself with a friendly greeting in American Sign Language before continuing the conversation with Mark.

The Colts were visibly surprised by Anthony’s ability to communicate with him in fluent sign language, leaving the young fan and his family absolutely thrilled by the unexpected and personal connection right there in the stadium stands.

Along with the video, Mark’s mother, Veronica Marie Ochoa, thanked Officer Anthony for taking the time to sign with Mark and make him feel seen and included.

The interaction between Mark and police officer Anthony through American Sign Language created a special moment at the Colts game, highlighting the importance of communication and inclusion for deaf fans.

Who is Mark, the Colts Fan?

Mark, the Colts fan, refers to Mark Braster III, a young ardent supporter of the Indianapolis Colts, who has become a viral sensation due to his unstoppable charm, infectious energy, and resilience that have captured the imagination of football fans nationwide.

Mark was born with Pontine Tegmental Cap Dysplasia, a rare congenital brain condition affecting his speech and mobility. The young Colts fan studies at the Indiana School for the Deaf. Despite facing unique physical hurdles, including delayed walking abilities, facial paralysis, and being deaf, Mark’s enthusiasm for his favorite team remains completely unmatched.

Mark Braster III, who lives with his mother, Veronica Marie Ochoa, attended his first live game of the Colts at Lucas Stadium last year, where he experienced the excitement of watching his favourite team in person. He also interacted with the cheerleaders and players of the Colts, including Tyquan Lewis, who signed to him on the sidelines.

Mark has been one of the well-known supporters of the Indianapolis Colts, known not just for his vibrant game-day spirit, but for his advocacy and growing presence within the football community, turning every stadium visit into an inspiring celebration of resilience and joy.

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