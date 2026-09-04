Video released by Nepal's energy ministry showed rescuers cheering as one of the workers emerged through a muddy opening. He was helped to his feet before being carried on rescuers' backs towards a waiting helicopter.

Images from the operation showed the second worker covered in mud, with his hands pressed together in prayer. One of the rescued men was also seen folding his hands in gratitude, a deeply emotional moment that has resonated with viewers as the rescue video spreads online.

🇳🇵 After 9 days trapped inside a flooded hydropower tunnel, 2 workers have been pulled out ALIVE in Nepal.



Rescue crews are pumping air into the tunnels and racing to reach at least 42 more at this site, with hundreds feared trapped elsewhere.



A tiny piece of good news in a… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 4, 2026

The Nepal Army said both workers were receiving medical treatment, while rescue operations were continuing.