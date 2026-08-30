William Jewell RB MicahJo Barnett died after a medical emergency during Saturday’s season opener vs Fort Lewis in Liberty, Missouri. Cause not announced. Responders arrived around 12:20pm CDT, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. School and Fort Lewis issued statements of condolence.

William Jewell College running back MicahJo Barnett died Saturday after a medical emergency during the season opener against Fort Lewis College in Liberty, Missouri, leading officials to suspend the game.

Paramedics responded on the field and took Barnett to a hospital; a couple of hours later, the school announced he had passed away. A cause of death was not announced by William Jewell.

Newsweek reported, citing a William Jewell College spokesperson, that Barnett was not suffering from an illness or health condition that would have prevented him from taking part in Saturday afternoon's game against Fort Lewis. "The College has no details as to the nature/cause," the spokesperson said. No further details were released by the school or by Barnett’s family.

RedditCFB, an account for college football-related discussion, shared details based on eyewitness accounts from those present at the game. It stated that he suffered “seizure-like symptoms,.”

Timeline Of The Medical Emergency

According to The Athletic, Liberty Fire and EMS responded to the situation around 12:20pm CDT. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him before taking him away in an ambulance. The Liberty North High School alum was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jewell President Dr. Dave Van Horn later told media that Barnett was a business major at William Jewell and a native of Liberty.

"William Jewell College and the Liberty community mourn the passing of MicahJo Barnett," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo’s family, teammates, friends, coaches, and faculty and staff."

"I want to say that we appreciate the response that we received from the Sheriff's Office," Horn said, "the police department, the EMS department, our school, the physician for the team."

Statements From William Jewell And Fort Lewis

"Our partners have been reaching out to us and have given us great support during this time and this evening at eight o'clock there will be a candlelight service that is held on the quad of our campus in memory of Micah Joe," he added. "And so our hearts are heavy and we just appreciate all the support that we have received from the greater community."

"Fort Lewis College Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the William Jewell College community following the tragic passing of a Cardinals football student-athlete, MicahJo Barnett," Fort Lewis Director of Athletics Shawn Jakubowski said to CBS News in a statement.

"Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone at William Jewell during this incredibly difficult time. Fort Lewis College counseling staff is reaching out to our football team to ensure our players and staff have the support they need."

As the Liberty community grieves, officials have not announced a cause of death and said they have no further details.