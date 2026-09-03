British club cricketer Sam Bodoano completed a 100km, 14-hour run from Lord’s to Valley End Cricket Club in full whites, raising funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation before bowling a historic delivery to his father.

British club-level cricketer Sam Bodoano has made his entry into the Guinness World Records for an extraordinary feat, completing a gruelling 62-mile (100km) run-up from Lord’s Cricket Ground to Valley End Cricket Club.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Sam Bodoano was seen arriving at Valley End Cricket Club in Woking, dressed entirely in his cricket whites and holding a red ball, ready to bowl that historic final delivery to his father after a grueling 14-hour overnight journey.

Bodoano’s extraordinary yet gruelling feat was not just about setting a world record, but also raising funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation. The 100-kilometre journey saw him battle severe fatigue, dark rural lanes, and urban night traffic, all while keeping a cricket ball clutched firmly in his hand.

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How Sam Bodoano Conquered 100 Kilometres in Whites?

Sam Bodoano, who plays for Valley End Cricket Club (VECC) in Woking, took on the challenge after being inspired by the previous 24km record. He began his epic journey at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground under the cover of darkness, embarking on a punishing 14-hour trek across London and into Surrey.

Equipped with nothing, Bodoano was wearing cricket whites and a red hat while carrying a red ball in his hand throughout the entire distance, refusing to drop it even as exhaustion set in during the grueling hours before dawn. The club cricketer entered the final phase of his exhausting journey as daylight broke over Surrey, steadily ticking off the remaining miles toward Woking.

As the sun rose and he finally approached the gates of Valley End Cricket Club, Sam Bodoano’s father was waiting for his son to deliver that final, record-breaking ball. Stepping up to the crease for nearly 15 hours on his feet, the cricketer finally delivered the historic ball to his father, completing the remarkable challenge.

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Sam Bodoano has reportedly raised almost £6,000 for the charity, channeling viral fame into life-changing support for families facing terminal cancer diagnoses and bereavement. The Ruth Strauss Foundation, founded by former England captain Andrew Strauss, aims to provide professional emotional support for families facing the death of a parent, alongside funding critical research into non-smoking lung cancers.

Bodoano’s extraordinary challenge was not for just personal glory, but a deeply personal mission to support a cause close to the hearts of the cricketing community.

Who is Sam Bodoano?

Sam Bodoano is a content creator who captured public attention across social media after completing a gruelling 100km run-up from Lord’s Cricket Ground to Valley End Cricket Club to set a Guinness World Record and raise funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

Bodoano is an endurance athlete and hockey player who has represented Old Georgians at a high level, combining his sporting background with a passion for running and endurance challenges. He worked with Ferrari as Client Liaison for a year before joining Deloitte as Senior Associate for nearly three years.

In January this year, Sam Bodoano turned to full-time content creation by starting his own YouTube channel, ‘Ironbodz’, where he documents his extreme athletic experiments, physical challenges, and eccentric sporting endurance stunts.

Now, Sam Bodoano has shot to the limelight after he took up the extraordinary challenge of running 100 kilometres from Lord’s Cricket Ground to Valley End Cricket Club, carrying a cricket ball and wearing full cricket whites, before bowling the opening delivery of a match to his father.

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