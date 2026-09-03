A woman in Nepal’s Thamel was allegedly touched inappropriately by a man, with the incident captured on CCTV. She confronted him and later shared the footage online. She has appealed to the public and the Nepal Police to help identify the suspect and seek justice.

In a shocking yet disturbing incident, a woman was allegedly subjected to inappropriate touching by a man in the Thamel district of Nepal on September 1, as public concerns over safety are reaching a boiling point.

In a video that went viral on social media, a man was seen walking past a woman and allegedly touching her inappropriately without her consent, prompting her to immediately confront the accused. According to the woman, the man claimed that the contact was accidental, but she said she was deeply disturbed by the incident.

The shocking incident took place in the crowded area of Thamel, Kathmandu, where the woman confronted the man immediately after the alleged incident. The man appeared to dismiss the incident as accidental, while the woman expressed her distress over what had happened.

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The Woman Details the Incident

The woman, who identified herself as Nisha, put out a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), in which she detailed the incident while sharing CCTV footage obtained from Hotel Thanky on the way to Thamel. She stated that the man touched her inappropriately on her thigh while she was walking home.

When confronted, the accused denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate contact and instead claimed the contact was purely accidental while he was stretching or exercising, and falsely alleged that she had been looking at him with interest.

“This guy actually touched me while I was just going home. He literally touched me on my thigh. I didn't feel comfortable at all,” she said.

“He said, 'I didn't touch you. I was just doing this.' He was actually very denying. He said, 'You were also interested, and you were looking at me.' But if you look at this video, I didn't even look at that person. He just touched me," he added.

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In a video shared by the woman, a couple was seen reacting to the commotion, with several people asking what had happened as the accused continued to deny the allegations. On the busy road, the woman continued confronting the man as bystanders gathered around and tried to understand what had happened.

Woman Explains Why She Hesitated to Take Action

Further speaking on the incident, the woman said she was left deeply hurt and unsafe after the alleged incident. She explained that although several people urged her to take action and file a complaint, fear made her hesitate.

"Still, it hurt me so bad, and it made me feel so unsafe,” the woman said in the same video.

“A lot of people say, 'You have to take action. You have to complain.' But what is there to be afraid of in a daughter's heart? There were people around me.

“If this person had met me alone, if this person had embarrassed me on the road, if that person had power in his hands, if that person could do anything, that thought came to my mind. That's why I didn't take much action,” he added.

The woman concluded by urging the public to share her video and help identify the suspect, while appealing to viewers to tag the Nepal Police in the comments section so law enforcement can intervene and ensure justice is served.

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