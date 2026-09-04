For nearly 10 days, Sanjay Sah was trapped inside a dark tunnel in Nepal, unsure whether he would ever see daylight again. As rescue teams worked to reach him, Sah said he held on to hope by chanting the Krishna Mahamantra.

Sah, a mechanical foreman from Saptari, was among two workers pulled alive from the debris-filled Trishuli-3A Hydropower Project tunnel on Friday, nearly 10 days after devastating floods and debris swept through the region.

His account of those days has emerged as one of the most emotional stories from the Nepal disaster, not only because he survived, but because he said his first instinct during the disaster was to try to save others.